Day of change in Ukraine

Ukrainian opposition leader and head of the UDAR (Punch) party Vitaly Klitschko (L) greets a supporter as he meets with anti-government protesters outside the Ukrainian Parliament building in Kiev February 22, 2014. Protesters seized the Kiev office of President Viktor Yanukovich and the opposition demanded a new election be held by May, as the pro-Russian leader's grip on power rapidly eroded following bloodshed in the capital REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko