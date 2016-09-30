Edition:
Fri Sep 30, 2016

Deadly Hoboken train crash

Onlookers view a New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Chris Lantero via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A derailed New Jersey Transit train is seen under a collapsed roof after it derailed and crashed into the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Onlookers view a New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of David Richman via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station is seen in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Corey Futterman via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Onlookers view a New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of David Richman via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station is seen in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Kaitlin McCabe via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Hoboken police officers look over the scene of a train crash where a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station, injuring more than 100 people, in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station is seen in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Corey Futterman via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A man holds his heads as he walks through the station after a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Corey Futterman via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Lower Manhattan and emergency vehicles are seen in an aerial picture outside the New Jersey Transit station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Hoboken police officers look over the scene of a train crash where a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station, injuring more than 100 people, in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Emergency vehicles are seen in an aerial view outside the New Jersey Transit station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) arrive for a press conference. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Emergency vehicles are seen in an aerial view outside the New Jersey Transit station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Emergency vehicles are seen after a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Corey Futterman via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Rescue crews and police gather at the waiting room of the Hoboken train station, where a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station, injuring more than 100 people, in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Emergency workers are seen in an aerial view outside the New Jersey Transit station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
The Hoboken, New Jersey train station, scene of a train crash where a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station, injuring more than 100 people, is pictured in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Rescue crews and police gather at the Hoboken train station. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
