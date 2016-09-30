Deadly Hoboken train crash
Onlookers view a New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Chris Lantero via REUTERS
A derailed New Jersey Transit train is seen under a collapsed roof after it derailed and crashed into the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Onlookers view a New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of David Richman via REUTERS
A New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station is seen in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Corey Futterman via REUTERS
Onlookers view a New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of David Richman via REUTERS
A New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station is seen in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Kaitlin McCabe via REUTERS
Hoboken police officers look over the scene of a train crash where a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station, injuring more than 100 people, in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A New Jersey Transit train that derailed and crashed through the station is seen in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Corey Futterman via REUTERS
A man holds his heads as he walks through the station after a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Corey Futterman via REUTERS
Lower Manhattan and emergency vehicles are seen in an aerial picture outside the New Jersey Transit station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hoboken police officers look over the scene of a train crash where a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station, injuring more than 100 people, in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Emergency vehicles are seen in an aerial view outside the New Jersey Transit station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) arrive for a press conference. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Emergency vehicles are seen in an aerial view outside the New Jersey Transit station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emergency vehicles are seen after a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station in Hoboken, New Jersey. Courtesy of Corey Futterman via REUTERS
Rescue crews and police gather at the waiting room of the Hoboken train station, where a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station, injuring more than 100 people, in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Emergency workers are seen in an aerial view outside the New Jersey Transit station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Hoboken, New Jersey train station, scene of a train crash where a New Jersey Transit train derailed and crashed through the station, injuring more than 100 people, is pictured in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rescue crews and police gather at the Hoboken train station. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
