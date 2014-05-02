Edition:
Digging up WWI bombs

<p>A diver from a bomb-disposal unit holds an unexploded shell recovered in a river in Cappy, close to WWI battlefields, March 19, 2014. Every year the bomb-disposal unit from Amiens removes several tons of shells, shrapnel, gas shells, unexploded grenades, called "engins de mort" (weapons of death), from surrounding fields and rivers. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A diver from a bomb-disposal unit holds an unexploded shell recovered in a river in Cappy, close to WWI battlefields, March 19, 2014. Every year the bomb-disposal unit from Amiens removes several tons of shells, shrapnel, gas shells, unexploded grenades, called "engins de mort" (weapons of death), from surrounding fields and rivers. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A bomb-disposal expert display unexploded British grenades recovered outside Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A bomb-disposal expert display unexploded British grenades recovered outside Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A bomb-disposal expert uses a tablet device to identify unexploded shells found by a farmer while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A bomb-disposal expert uses a tablet device to identify unexploded shells found by a farmer while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>Unexploded shells wait for their removal by bomb-disposal experts after a farmer found them during last autumn's potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Unexploded shells wait for their removal by bomb-disposal experts after a farmer found them during last autumn's potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A man holds the fuse of a shell found in a field outside Pozieres, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme 98 years ago, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A man holds the fuse of a shell found in a field outside Pozieres, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme 98 years ago, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>Two bomb-disposal experts collect unexploded shells after a French farmer found them while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Two bomb-disposal experts collect unexploded shells after a French farmer found them while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>Two bomb-disposal experts hoist an unexploded shell into their truck after a French farmer found it while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Two bomb-disposal experts hoist an unexploded shell into their truck after a French farmer found it while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A bomb-disposal expert uses a brush to remove rust from an unexploded shell, in order to help in its identification, that a French farmer found while plowing his fields in Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A bomb-disposal expert uses a brush to remove rust from an unexploded shell, in order to help in its identification, that a French farmer found while plowing his fields in Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>An unexploded shell waits removal by bomb-disposal experts at the edge of a field outside Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

An unexploded shell waits removal by bomb-disposal experts at the edge of a field outside Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A bomb-disposal expert listens to the sound made by liquid from an unexploded bomb to determine that it is a mustard gas shell found by a French farmer while plowing his fields in Courcelette the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A bomb-disposal expert listens to the sound made by liquid from an unexploded bomb to determine that it is a mustard gas shell found by a French farmer while plowing his fields in Courcelette the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A bomb-disposal expert uses paint to mark a gas shell after a French farmer found them during the autumn potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A bomb-disposal expert uses paint to mark a gas shell after a French farmer found them during the autumn potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>Unexploded shells wait for removal by bomb-disposal experts after a French farmer found them during the autumn potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Unexploded shells wait for removal by bomb-disposal experts after a French farmer found them during the autumn potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>Two bomb-disposal experts remove unexploded shells after a French farmer found them while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Two bomb-disposal experts remove unexploded shells after a French farmer found them while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

