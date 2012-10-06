Edition:
Pictures | Sat Oct 6, 2012 | 12:25pm IST

Dreamliners for India

<p>Air India pilot Amitabh Singh (C), and Boeing South Carolina vice president and general manager Jack Jones take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark Air India's receipt of the first 787 manufactured at the South Carolina final assembly plant in North Charleston, South Carolina October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Harriet McLeod</p>

Saturday, October 06, 2012

1 / 10
<p>A security personnel stands guard as Air India's Dreamliner Boeing 787 taxies upon its arrival at the airport in New Delhi September 8, 2012. Air India took delivery of its first Boeing 787 commercial wide body airplane at Boeing Co's final assembly plant after a months-long dispute between airline and manufacturer over compensation for a four-year production delay. Air India's Dreamliner is equipped with 18 business class seats and 238 economy class seats. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

2 / 10
<p>The Air India's Dreamliner Boeing 787 is given a traditional water cannon salute by the fire tenders upon its arrival at the airport in New Delhi September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

3 / 10
<p>Air hostesses walk next to the parked Air India's Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner upon its arrival at the airport in New Delhi September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

4 / 10
<p>The Air India's Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner is been given a traditional water cannon salute by the fire tenders upon its arrival at the airport in New Delhi September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

5 / 10
<p>A Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft for All Nippon Airways (ANA) taxies near to a parked Air India airlines aircraft, after its India debut landing at the Indira Gandhi international airport in New Delhi July 13, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

6 / 10
<p>Boeing India President Dinesh Keskar (C) poses in front of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft for All Nippon Airways (ANA) after its India debut landing at the Indira Gandhi international airport in New Delhi July 13, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

7 / 10
<p>A Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft for All Nippon Airways (ANA) is seen after its India debut landing at the Indira Gandhi international airport in New Delhi July 13, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

8 / 10
<p>Boeing India President Dinesh Keskar (R) poses as flight technicians work inside the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft for All Nippon Airways (ANA) after its India debut landing at the Indira Gandhi international airport in New Delhi July 13, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

9 / 10
<p>787 Dreamliners, including an airplane for Air India (R), are seen on the production line at the Boeing Commercial Airplane manufacturing facility in Everett, Washington February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante/Files</p>

10 / 10
