Dreamliners for India

A security personnel stands guard as Air India's Dreamliner Boeing 787 taxies upon its arrival at the airport in New Delhi September 8, 2012. Air India took delivery of its first Boeing 787 commercial wide body airplane at Boeing Co's final assembly plant after a months-long dispute between airline and manufacturer over compensation for a four-year production delay. Air India's Dreamliner is equipped with 18 business class seats and 238 economy class seats. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files