Drones in the sky
An Airspace Systems Interceptor autonomous aerial drone releases a kevlar net to capture a simulated hostile drone during a product demonstration in Castro Valley, California March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A golden eagle grabs a drone during a military training exercise at Mont de Marsan French Air Force base, southwestern France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry take part in a training session, part of the preparation for Russian Orthodox Epiphany celebrations, on the suburbs of Moscow, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site of the previous week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Jan Stumpf (L) of Ascending Technologies and Anil Nanduri of Intel control an Intel AscTec Firefly drone during a flight demonstration at the House Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington November 19, 2015....more
Iraqi security forces members use a drone during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Autel Robotics X-Star drone with a FLIR Duo module is shown during the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 6, 2017. The module is a compact dual-sensor thermal and visible light imager. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) attempts a dunk with the ball dropped by a drone in the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Smoothie King Center February 18, 2017. Gerald Herbert-USA TODAY Sports
French Junior minister for Higher Education and Research Genevieve Fioraso (L), French President Francois Hollande (2ndL), Economy minister Emmanuel Macron (C) and Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal (R) look at a...more
A drone, flown by Michael Perry, Director of Strategic Partnerships of DJI, is seen in front of the moon in Shenzhen, China December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A flying sushi service tray known as the "itray", created using miniature remote-controlled helicopter rotor blades, is demonstrated by staff at a "Yo! Sushi" restaurant in London June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Film crew trying to catch a drone during the racing on the America's Cup 2016 July 23, 2017. Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic
A drone with an attached camera films a Lebanese Christian man, portraying Jesus Christ, as he takes part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in al-Qraya village, in southern Lebanon, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ali...more
An aerial performance, featuring 100 illuminated drones, flies above the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the Vivid Sydney light festival in Sydney, Australia, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A drone is pictured flying over a mock car crash scene as Belgian police officers showcase the use of drones deployed over traffic accidents occurring on highways, in Ranst near Antwerp, Belgium, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A drone flies near Tevje Lie Andersen of Norway during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A DJI's Phantom 3 drone flies during a demonstration at their first flagship store in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A videographer uses a drone as he takes a video of a model presenting a lingerie creation at the rehearsal for Eve's Temptation collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A police surveillance drone flies over a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A drone flies past the "Dinner in the Sky" platform hanging in front of the Cinquantenaire park in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2015. "Dinner in the Sky" accommodates 22 guests, seated at a table suspended from a crane at a height of 40 meters (131...more
Indigenous men from several tribes look at a drone during the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Russian soldier launches a drone during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhood" in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man reaches out to catch a drone used to monitor rhinos in Africa to protect them from poaching during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Drones film Imran Khan (3rd L), chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, as he addresses to his supporters during the Freedom March in Lahore August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live ( WSJDLive ) conference at the Montage hotline Laguna Beach,...more
A drone surveys a blaze sending a thick plume of smoke from a recycling plant in Sydney, Australia, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
