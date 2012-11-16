Editor's Choice
Gisela Bajo (L) is comforted by neighbors as she sits crying, waiting for the judicial commission to evict her from her home in Valencia November 15, 2012. Bajo, mother of a 13-year-old daughter, is unemployed and has no income. Spain's main political parties started negotiations about eviction law reform on Monday after a homeowner's suicide provoked public fury and accusations that politicians and banks are complicit in de facto "murder". REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Israelis react and run for cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern town of Kiryat Malachi November 15, 2012. Hamas rocket killed three Israelis north of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, drawing first blood from Israel as the Palestinian death toll rose to 13 and the military showdown lurched closer to all-out war. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Jihad al-Masharawi, a Palestinian employee of BBC Arabic in Gaza, carries the body of his 11-month-old son Omar, who according to hospital officials was killed by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City November 15, 2012. A Hamas rocket killed three Israelis north of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, drawing first blood from Israel as the Palestinian death toll rose to 13 and the military showdown lurched closer to all-out war. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Ekaterina Riazanova and Ilia Tkachenko of Russia practise during a training session before the Bompard Trophy event at Bercy in Paris, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
China's new Politburo Standing Committee members (from L to R) Zhang Gaoli, Liu Yunshan, Zhang Dejiang, Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Yu Zhengsheng and Wang Qishan, line up as they meet with the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 15, 2012. China's ruling Communist Party unveiled its new leadership line-up on Thursday to steer the world's second-largest economy for the next five years, with Vice President Xi Jinping taking over from outgoing President Hu Jintao as party chief. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman walks past mannequins in a closed shop at central Athens November 15, 2012. Thousands of small shops and businesses have closed up over the past few years of Europe's economic downturn, especially in the so-called "PIIGS" countries of Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Civil defense members try to dig out a wounded Palestinian man, who is buried under the sand after an Israeli air strike took place near his car, in the northern Gaza Strip November 15, 2012. A Hamas rocket killed three Israelis north of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, drawing the first blood from Israel as the Palestinian death toll rose to 13 and a military showdown lurched closer to all-out war with an invasion of the enclave. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli civilian runs to take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets at the scene where a rocket, fired from Gaza, landed in the southern town of Kiryat Malachi November 15, 2012. A Hamas rocket killed three Israelis north of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, drawing the first blood from Israel as the Palestinian death toll rose to 13 and a military showdown lurched closer to all-out war with an invasion of the enclave. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Afghan woman clad in a burqa and her daughter walk through a cemetery in Kabul November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The 12th Gyalwang Drukpa, Jigme Pema Wangchen, along with Kung-Fu trained nuns visit the universe of particles exhibition at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Meyrin near Geneva November 15, 2012. Tibetan Buddhist monk Jigme Pema Wangchen, head of the Drukpa school, one of the independent Sarma schools of Tibetan Buddhism is visiting the CERN during a two-day stay in Geneva. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Clothes are seen hanging outside a bus which has been converted into a dwelling for Lu Changshan and his wife, near newly-constructed residential buildings in Hefei, Anhui province, November 12, 2012. Lu, 39, and his 36-year-old wife Zhang Dingmei have been living in a bus for more than three years selling cement and sand as their livelihood. In order to constantly watch over their construction materials and save on rent, they chose to live in the bus. They have moved three times during the past three years to be next to newly-constructed residential buildings where they could have more customers, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Fan Ling eats dinner with his feet at a school cafeteria in Fuzhou, Fujian province November 14, 2012. Fan, 22, a sophomore at Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University, lost his arms and an ear after an electric shock accident at age six. Supported by his family, he started daily feet exercises and gradually became familiar with activities like eating, writing, using the computer and mobile phone, and won prizes during high school for sports. This fall, Fan was on the reality show "China's Got Talent", which he auditioned for by playing table tennis with his feet, local media said. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A mailman walks by homes devastated by fires during Superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Women make the traditional Korean side dish "kimchi", or fermented cabbage, at a charity event at Seoul City Hall Plaza November 15, 2012. More than 2,000 volunteers made 270 tonnes of kimchi on Thursday to give away to needy people during the winter season. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Landscaper Kim Noble grooms the grass after it was given its annual mowing on the roof of the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia November 15, 2012. The six acre roof is one of the 10 largest green roofs in the world with some 400,000 indigenous plants and grasses that includes four beehives. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Israeli soldiers watch as an Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket near the southern city of Beersheba November 15, 2012. Hamas fired dozens of rockets into southern Israel on Thursday, killing three people, and Israel launched numerous air strikes across the Gaza Strip, threatening a wider offensive to halt repeated Palestinian salvoes. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis sit inside a sewage pipe used as shelter during alert, warning of incoming rockets, in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod November 15, 2012. A Hamas rocket killed three Israelis north of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, drawing the first blood from Israel as the Palestinian death toll rose to 15 in a military showdown lurching closer to all-out war and an invasion of the enclave. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Palestinians mourn next to the body of Hamas militant Mohammed al-Hams during his funeral in Gaza City November 15, 2012. A Hamas rocket killed three Israelis north of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, drawing first blood from Israel as the Palestinian death toll rose to 13 and the military showdown lurched closer to all-out war. Al-Hams was killed together with Ahmed Al-Jaabari, Hamas's military mastermind, in an Israeli air strike on November 14. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman holds a candlelit vigil outside University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. Ireland's government on Thursday pledged to clarify its abortion laws after a woman, who was denied a termination, died from septicaemia in an Irish hospital. Thousands held a candle-lit vigil outside parliament on Wednesday after news broke of the death of Savita Halappanavar, an Indian Hindu, following a miscarriage 17 weeks into her pregnancy. Activists in Ireland, an overwhelmingly Roman Catholic country which has some of the world's most restrictive laws on abortion, say a lack of legal clarity about when termination's are justified may have contributed to her death. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man looks at a creation named "Fly Tweet" by artist David Bowen during the news conference for the Digital Art Festival in Taipei November 15, 2012. The creation, with the keyboard connected to a computer, will publish what flies type onto Twitter. This year's Digital Art Festival, under the theme of artificial nature, will be held from November 16 to 25 at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Members of the USA Gymnastics Olympic team react as Marine One takes off from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington carrying U.S. President Barack Obama, November 15, 2012. From L-R are: Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross, an unidentified woman, Gabby Douglas, Jordyn Wieber, McKayla Maroney. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Belgian police officers arrest Flemish separatists after they shout anti-monarchy slogans outside a Te Deum mass to celebrate King's Day at the Saint-Gudule cathedral in Brussels November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Newly-elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives participate in a class photo on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
