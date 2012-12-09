Editor's Choice
A Palestinian keeps guard during a rally marking the 25th anniversary of the founding of Hamas, in Gaza City December 8, 2012. After receiving a hero's welcome on his return from decades in exile, Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal will attend a rally in...more
Arsenal's Mikel Arteta (top) challenges West Bromwich Albion's Markus Rosenberg during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman releases tear gas to disrupt a gay rights rally in Kiev December 8, 2012. Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community clashed with people against them during the rally, held to support the rights of LGBTs....more
Singer Ne-Yo performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Gardens in New York, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A framed portrait of Muslim Brotherhood founder Hassan Al-Banna lies on a chair in a ransacked room at the Muslim Brotherhood headquarters, which was attacked two days ago, in Cairo December 8, 2012. A senior Muslim Brotherhood official said on...more
Members of the media surround Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti (C) upon his arrival at the World Policy Conference in Cannes December 8, 2012. The World Policy Conference is devoted to the issue of global governance in all its aspects and takes...more
People, some showing four fingers on one hand, look up towards a police helicopter (not seen) as they protest against new voting rules in Kuwait city December 8, 2012. Tens of thousands of Kuwaitis marched in peaceful protest against a parliament...more
West Bromwich Albion's Steven Reid shouts at Arsenal's Santi Cazorla after Cazorla won a penalty during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The wreckage of a small aircraft is pictured in Woelfersheim, in the German province of Hessen December 8, 2012. Eight people died after two aircrafts collided in the air on Saturday. The cause of the collision is not yet known. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner...more
Boys watch German Bundeswehr army soldiers with the Quick Reaction Unit (QRU) during a joint patrol with the Afghan National Army (ANA) in the village of Mulla Kehyl near Baghlan, northern Afghanistan December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man take a picture of a mural of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi and with Arabic words that reads "Leave" on the wall of the presidential palace in Cairo, December 8, 2012. Egypt's military, stepping into a crisis pitting Islamist President Mohamed...more
Mothers hold their babies inside a damaged school turned into an evacuation centre for residents who were rendered homeless after their houses were swept by floodwaters at the height of Typhoon Bopha, in New Bataan town in Compostela Valley, southern...more
Participants in the annual "Santa Speedo Run," a charity race through the streets of the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts leave the starting line December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pakistan's President Asif Zardari meets with schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai (R) during his visit to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, central England December 8, 2012. Yousufzai, who was shot in the head at close range by the Pakistan Taliban...more
Yuko Kavaguti and Alexander Smirnov of Russia perform during the pairs free skating competition at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Sochi December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
People pass by a referendum poster reading "We need work positions" in Zlatna, 420 km (257 miles) northwest of Bucharest, December 8, 2012. In the local referendum, due to be held on the same day as the country's general elections, residents are...more
A snowmobiler flies through the air as part of the entertainment during the Monster Energy Snowmobile Freestyle tour at the World Cup Ski Cross race in Nakiska, Alberta, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Women take pictures from a window of the Spanish embassy in Piazza di Spagna (Spain's Square) during the Immaculate Conception celebration prayer by Pope Benedict XVI in downtown Rome December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Buddhist monks protest in support for monks who were injured during a copper mine riot in Mandalay December 8, 2012. Activists said at least 50 people had been injured when riot police moved in at the Monywa mine in the northwest region of Sagaing on...more
People stroll after a snow fall at the Chalet-a-Gobet in Lausanne December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A man holds up damaged electoral documents at the Odorkor police station where ballot boxes from Ablekuma polling stations are stored, in Accra December 8, 2012. Unidentified men destroyed and burned ballots and electoral documents in Ablekuma, local...more
A child writes Christmas wishes on the world's longest letter addressed to Santa Claus during a Guinness World Record attempt in Pantelimon, near Bucharest December 8, 2012. The letter, at 1,500 meters long, hopes to establish a new Guinness World...more
Wang An, 18, participates in a Latin dance class in Shanghai December 8, 2012. Wang An, who was born with Down Syndrome but dreams of being a professional dancer, has been practicing Latin dance for seven years. Wang has gained a silver medal from...more
A runner warms up before taking part in the Santa Dash on the seafront in Brighton December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
