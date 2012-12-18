Edition:
<p>A hearse carrying the casket of six-year-old Jack Pinto, one of 20 schoolchildren killed in the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, is driven to the Newtown Village Cemetery during his funeral service in Newtown, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A hearse carrying the casket of six-year-old Jack Pinto, one of 20 schoolchildren killed in the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, is driven to the Newtown Village Cemetery during his funeral service in Newtown, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A bumboat carrying tourists travels past wishing spheres floating on the Singapore River, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su </p>

A bumboat carrying tourists travels past wishing spheres floating on the Singapore River, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A bumboat carrying tourists travels past wishing spheres floating on the Singapore River, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Afghan villagers stand around the bodies of girls who were killed by an explosion in Jalalabad, December 17, 2012. A blast killed 10 Afghan girls, between nine and 11 years old, as they were collecting firewood in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, government officials said. REUTERS/Parwiz </p>

Afghan villagers stand around the bodies of girls who were killed by an explosion in Jalalabad, December 17, 2012. A blast killed 10 Afghan girls, between nine and 11 years old, as they were collecting firewood in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, government officials said. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>People sit on a bench at a shopping centre in Madrid, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

People sit on a bench at a shopping centre in Madrid, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People sit on a bench at a shopping centre in Madrid, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Arsenal's Santi Cazorla (L) celebrates with team mates after scoring a hat trick against Reading during their English Premier League match at the Madejski stadium in Reading, southern England, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Arsenal's Santi Cazorla (L) celebrates with team mates after scoring a hat trick against Reading during their English Premier League match at the Madejski stadium in Reading, southern England, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Arsenal's Santi Cazorla (L) celebrates with team mates after scoring a hat trick against Reading during their English Premier League match at the Madejski stadium in Reading, southern England, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Vehicles drive on the 3rd Ring Road through Beijing's central business district, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Vehicles drive on the 3rd Ring Road through Beijing's central business district, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Vehicles drive on the 3rd Ring Road through Beijing's central business district, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Writing is seen on a home in Newtown, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Writing is seen on a home in Newtown, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Writing is seen on a home in Newtown, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Children play on swings at a kindergarten in Ruzhou county in China's central Henan province, December 17, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song </p>

Children play on swings at a kindergarten in Ruzhou county in China's central Henan province, December 17, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song

Children play on swings at a kindergarten in Ruzhou county in China's central Henan province, December 17, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song

<p>An ethnic Uighur man rides a horse in snow in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An ethnic Uighur man rides a horse in snow in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

An ethnic Uighur man rides a horse in snow in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A single candle honoring the victims of the Sandy Hook elementary school shootings is seen in the window sill of a home in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. . REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A single candle honoring the victims of the Sandy Hook elementary school shootings is seen in the window sill of a home in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. . REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A single candle honoring the victims of the Sandy Hook elementary school shootings is seen in the window sill of a home in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. . REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and her children Lisha (2nd L) and Junal (2nd R) mourn during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore, December 17, 2012. The body of Jacintha Saldanha, the nurse who committed suicide in London after a prank call by two Australian radio presenters was buried at her husband's native village on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and her children Lisha (2nd L) and Junal (2nd R) mourn during her funeral at a cemetery in Shirva, about 52 km (32 miles) north of Mangalore, December 17, 2012. The body of Jacintha Saldanha, the nurse who committed suicide in London after a prank call by two Australian radio presenters was buried at her husband's native village on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Mannequins are erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Khan al-Wazeer district, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani </p>

Mannequins are erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Khan al-Wazeer district, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani

Mannequins are erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Khan al-Wazeer district, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani

<p>Christina Christian (L), a newly married bride, casts her ballot as her husband Kinjan Tailor stands inside a polling booth during the second phase of the Gujarat state elections, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, December 17, 2012. The words on the cardboard read, "Polling centre". REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Christina Christian (L), a newly married bride, casts her ballot as her husband Kinjan Tailor stands inside a polling booth during the second phase of the Gujarat state elections, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, December 17, 2012. The words on the cardboard read, "Polling centre". REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>An Afghan security personnel keeps watch at the site of an explosion in Kabul, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

An Afghan security personnel keeps watch at the site of an explosion in Kabul, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan security personnel keeps watch at the site of an explosion in Kabul, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Supporters of President Jacob Zuma celebrate as delegates to the National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) begin voting for their leadership in Bloemfontein, South Africa, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Supporters of President Jacob Zuma celebrate as delegates to the National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) begin voting for their leadership in Bloemfontein, South Africa, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Supporters of President Jacob Zuma celebrate as delegates to the National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) begin voting for their leadership in Bloemfontein, South Africa, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

<p>Residents gather at the site of a bomb attack in al-Mouafaqiyah, a village near Mosul, north of Baghdad, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousuly </p>

Residents gather at the site of a bomb attack in al-Mouafaqiyah, a village near Mosul, north of Baghdad, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousuly

Residents gather at the site of a bomb attack in al-Mouafaqiyah, a village near Mosul, north of Baghdad, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousuly

<p>Fighters from the moderate Ahlu Sunna forces arrive at a road checkpoint outside Mareergur town, in central Somalia, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

Fighters from the moderate Ahlu Sunna forces arrive at a road checkpoint outside Mareergur town, in central Somalia, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Fighters from the moderate Ahlu Sunna forces arrive at a road checkpoint outside Mareergur town, in central Somalia, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

<p>Emergency workers remove snow from around a car trapped in snow, after blizzards near the western Ukrainian city of Brody, west of Kiev, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Marian Striltsiv </p>

Emergency workers remove snow from around a car trapped in snow, after blizzards near the western Ukrainian city of Brody, west of Kiev, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Marian Striltsiv

Emergency workers remove snow from around a car trapped in snow, after blizzards near the western Ukrainian city of Brody, west of Kiev, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Marian Striltsiv

<p>Photographers take pictures of old taxis being scrapped in Changsha, Hunan province, China, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Photographers take pictures of old taxis being scrapped in Changsha, Hunan province, China, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographers take pictures of old taxis being scrapped in Changsha, Hunan province, China, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A seven-month-old malnourished child awaits medical tests at the paediatric ward of the Banadir hospital in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta </p>

A seven-month-old malnourished child awaits medical tests at the paediatric ward of the Banadir hospital in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

A seven-month-old malnourished child awaits medical tests at the paediatric ward of the Banadir hospital in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

<p>Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne dives to make his ground during the fourth day's play in the first cricket test against Australia at Bellerive Oval, in Hobart, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne dives to make his ground during the fourth day's play in the first cricket test against Australia at Bellerive Oval, in Hobart, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne dives to make his ground during the fourth day's play in the first cricket test against Australia at Bellerive Oval, in Hobart, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Employees of Hellenic Postbank sit outside the lender's headquarters during a strike to protest against its privatization in Athens, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

Employees of Hellenic Postbank sit outside the lender's headquarters during a strike to protest against its privatization in Athens, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Employees of Hellenic Postbank sit outside the lender's headquarters during a strike to protest against its privatization in Athens, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>A man comforts a boy, who was crying outside Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A man comforts a boy, who was crying outside Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man comforts a boy, who was crying outside Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

