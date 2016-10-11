Editor's Choice

Edition:
The roof a student driver car is pictured partly underwater as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The roof a student driver car is pictured partly underwater as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
The roof a student driver car is pictured partly underwater as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
1 / 31
Students demanding free education react as they are fired at by riot police officers during a protest outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Students demanding free education react as they are fired at by riot police officers during a protest outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Students demanding free education react as they are fired at by riot police officers during a protest outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
2 / 31
An aerial view shows a neighborhood that was flooded after Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

An aerial view shows a neighborhood that was flooded after Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
An aerial view shows a neighborhood that was flooded after Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
3 / 31
Donald Trump holds a child dressed as Trump at a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump holds a child dressed as Trump at a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Donald Trump holds a child dressed as Trump at a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mike Segar
4 / 31
Mourners take part in the funeral of Abdul Qader Helal, the mayor of Sanaa, the capital Yemen who was killed by an apparent Saudi-led air strike that ripped through a wake attended by some of the country's top political and security officials in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Mourners take part in the funeral of Abdul Qader Helal, the mayor of Sanaa, the capital Yemen who was killed by an apparent Saudi-led air strike that ripped through a wake attended by some of the country's top political and security officials in...more

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Mourners take part in the funeral of Abdul Qader Helal, the mayor of Sanaa, the capital Yemen who was killed by an apparent Saudi-led air strike that ripped through a wake attended by some of the country's top political and security officials in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
5 / 31
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A child is being treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
6 / 31
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
7 / 31
Smoke rises at a community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Smoke rises at a community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Smoke rises at a community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
8 / 31
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
9 / 31
An abandoned truck lies in submerged waters after Hurricane Matthew hit Lumberton, North Carolina October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

An abandoned truck lies in submerged waters after Hurricane Matthew hit Lumberton, North Carolina October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
An abandoned truck lies in submerged waters after Hurricane Matthew hit Lumberton, North Carolina October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
10 / 31
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government climbs out of a hole during a fight with Islamic State in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government climbs out of a hole during a fight with Islamic State in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government climbs out of a hole during a fight with Islamic State in neighbourhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
11 / 31
People gather at the shore after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People gather at the shore after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
People gather at the shore after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
12 / 31
An aid adjusts a hair of Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei before the Development Committee meeting during the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

An aid adjusts a hair of Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei before the Development Committee meeting during the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
An aid adjusts a hair of Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei before the Development Committee meeting during the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
13 / 31
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sits with (from R-L) Paula Jones, Kathy Shelton, Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey in a hotel conference room in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., shortly before the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sits with (from R-L) Paula Jones, Kathy Shelton, Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey in a hotel conference room in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., shortly before the second presidential debate at Washington...more

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sits with (from R-L) Paula Jones, Kathy Shelton, Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey in a hotel conference room in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., shortly before the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
14 / 31
A girl carrying wood walks near debris after Hurricane Matthew passed, in Camp Perrin, Haiti, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A girl carrying wood walks near debris after Hurricane Matthew passed, in Camp Perrin, Haiti, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A girl carrying wood walks near debris after Hurricane Matthew passed, in Camp Perrin, Haiti, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
15 / 31
Emergency responders look at the damage of a train that sits derailed near the community of New Hyde Park on Long Island in New York, U.S, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Emergency responders look at the damage of a train that sits derailed near the community of New Hyde Park on Long Island in New York, U.S, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Emergency responders look at the damage of a train that sits derailed near the community of New Hyde Park on Long Island in New York, U.S, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
16 / 31
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speak during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speak during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speak during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
17 / 31
Russia Ambassador Vitaly Churkin and Venezuelan Ambassador Rafael Ramirez vetoes a draft resolution that demands an immediate end to air strikes and military flights over Syria's Aleppo city, at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, U.S., October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Russia Ambassador Vitaly Churkin and Venezuelan Ambassador Rafael Ramirez vetoes a draft resolution that demands an immediate end to air strikes and military flights over Syria's Aleppo city, at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, U.S., October 8,...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Russia Ambassador Vitaly Churkin and Venezuelan Ambassador Rafael Ramirez vetoes a draft resolution that demands an immediate end to air strikes and military flights over Syria's Aleppo city, at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, U.S., October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
18 / 31
The photographs of slain Palm Springs Police Officers Lesley Zerebny (L) and Jose Vega are shown amidst flowers and remembrances atop a memorial statue at police headquarters in Palm Springs, California, U.S. October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

The photographs of slain Palm Springs Police Officers Lesley Zerebny (L) and Jose Vega are shown amidst flowers and remembrances atop a memorial statue at police headquarters in Palm Springs, California, U.S. October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
The photographs of slain Palm Springs Police Officers Lesley Zerebny (L) and Jose Vega are shown amidst flowers and remembrances atop a memorial statue at police headquarters in Palm Springs, California, U.S. October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
19 / 31
Shi'ite Muslims commemorate Ashura in Kerbala, Iraq, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite Muslims commemorate Ashura in Kerbala, Iraq, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Shi'ite Muslims commemorate Ashura in Kerbala, Iraq, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
20 / 31
Women in wedding dresses hold balloons at a wedding dress market during an event attempting to break the Guinness world record for a gathering with the most people dressed as brides, in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, October 7, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Women in wedding dresses hold balloons at a wedding dress market during an event attempting to break the Guinness world record for a gathering with the most people dressed as brides, in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, October 7, 2016. China...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Women in wedding dresses hold balloons at a wedding dress market during an event attempting to break the Guinness world record for a gathering with the most people dressed as brides, in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, October 7, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
21 / 31
A stairway, where the connecting portion to the street was washed away by storm surge, is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Ormond Beach, Florida, U.S. October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

A stairway, where the connecting portion to the street was washed away by storm surge, is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Ormond Beach, Florida, U.S. October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A stairway, where the connecting portion to the street was washed away by storm surge, is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Ormond Beach, Florida, U.S. October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
22 / 31
A Charleston resident kayaks down a flooded Rutledge Avenue after Hurricane Matthew hit Charleston, South Carolina October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A Charleston resident kayaks down a flooded Rutledge Avenue after Hurricane Matthew hit Charleston, South Carolina October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A Charleston resident kayaks down a flooded Rutledge Avenue after Hurricane Matthew hit Charleston, South Carolina October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
23 / 31
Britain's Andy Murray holds his trophy after defeating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the China Open. REUTERS/Stringer

Britain's Andy Murray holds his trophy after defeating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the China Open. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Britain's Andy Murray holds his trophy after defeating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the China Open. REUTERS/Stringer
24 / 31
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, in Ashdod, Israel October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, in Ashdod, Israel October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amir...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, in Ashdod, Israel October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
25 / 31
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (R) listens during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (R) listens during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (R) listens during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
26 / 31
Women and a child rest at a shelter set up at a school after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Women and a child rest at a shelter set up at a school after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Women and a child rest at a shelter set up at a school after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
27 / 31
Destroyed houses are seen after Hurricane Matthew passes in Corail, Haiti, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Destroyed houses are seen after Hurricane Matthew passes in Corail, Haiti, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Destroyed houses are seen after Hurricane Matthew passes in Corail, Haiti, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
28 / 31
A diver from the diving school "Dive Nicaragua" takes pictures of a statue of the Miraculous Medal Virgin after it was buried in the deep sea at San Juan del Sur town, Nicaragua, October 8,2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A diver from the diving school "Dive Nicaragua" takes pictures of a statue of the Miraculous Medal Virgin after it was buried in the deep sea at San Juan del Sur town, Nicaragua, October 8,2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A diver from the diving school "Dive Nicaragua" takes pictures of a statue of the Miraculous Medal Virgin after it was buried in the deep sea at San Juan del Sur town, Nicaragua, October 8,2016. REUTERS/Stringer
29 / 31
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump waves to supporters outside the front door of Trump Tower where he lives in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump waves to supporters outside the front door of Trump Tower where he lives in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump waves to supporters outside the front door of Trump Tower where he lives in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
30 / 31
Flood waters submerge the historic city market area as Hurricane Matthew hits Charleston, South Carolina October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Flood waters submerge the historic city market area as Hurricane Matthew hits Charleston, South Carolina October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Flood waters submerge the historic city market area as Hurricane Matthew hits Charleston, South Carolina October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
31 / 31
