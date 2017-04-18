Edition:
Editors Choice Pictures

Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration at the Besiktas district in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Jake Mogan, of San Francisco, CA., third from left, receives some help toward the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
An effigy depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is set alight during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations, at a street in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
President Donald Trump salutes a member of the military (not seen in photo) who had just sung the U.S. national anthem as he stands with a performer in an Easter Bunny costume at the White House Easter Egg Roll on the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Missiles are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
Local residents reenact Jesus Christ's crucifixion during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevas del Campo, Spain. REUTERS/Pepe Marin

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
Migrants try to stay afloat after falling off their rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship in the central Mediterranean in international waters, some 15 nautical miles off the coast of Zawiya in Libya. All 134 sub-Saharan migrants survived and were rescued by MOAS. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a rally for the upcoming referendum in Konya, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
People play soccer during sunset at Meireles beach in Fortaleza, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Sorbian men dressed in black tailcoats ride decorated horses during an Easter rider procession near Panschwitz, Germany. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A member of Afghanistan's Special Forces unit jumps from a wall during patrol in Pandola village near the site of a U.S. bombing in the Achin district of Nangarhar, eastern Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Men share an ice-cream in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A little girl attends the Christian Orthodox Easter service at the 10th century St. John the Baptist Monastery near Mavrovo, west of Macedonia's capital Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Pope Francis lies as he prays during the Celebration of the Lord's Passion in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alberto Pizzoli/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
A pro-Trump supporter bleeds after being hit by a counter protester during the Patriots Day Free Speech Rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Iraqi Orthodox Christian children attend a prayer session inside the Syriac Orthodox Church of Mart Shmoni during the Good Friday prayers in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Women take part in the procession of the 'Virgem da Atalaia' during Holy Week in Alcochete, near Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
People enjoy the Munsu water park in Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A skier in a costume attempts to cross a pool of water at the foot of a ski slope while competing in the annual "Gornoluzhnik" amateur event marking the end of the ski season, at the Bobrovy Log ski resort in the suburbs of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, embraces Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Orthodox Easter service at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to people attending a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
Scattered shoes lie on the ground near damaged buses after an explosion yesterday at insurgent-held al-Rashideen, Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
A man inspects a line of bread to be distributed as aid in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. The bakery was reopened by the Unified Aid Office, which is in charge of distributing aid in eastern Ghouta, to alleviate the impact of a rise in bread prices to $2 per kg, according to the men running the bakery. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Migrants on a rubber dinghy await rescue by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) at dawn in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Sabratha in Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence walks with Commander General Vincent K. Brooks as he arrives at Camp Bonifas near the truce village of Panmunjom, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
An infant lies on the back of a woman as she performs a ritual while worshipping Sheetala Mata, the Hindu goddess of smallpox, during Sheetala Puja in which people pray for the betterment of their family and society, in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
An altar of a damaged church is seen in the town of Qaraqosh, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
A rescued migrant climbs down from a Tunisian fishing vessel onto a rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) to be taken to the Dutch rescue ship Sea-Eye, after some migrants on a rubber dinghy drowned in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
