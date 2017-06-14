Editors Choice Pictures
A man walks through a broken main gate after opposition supporters and security forces clashed in and outside residential buildings on Tuesday according to residents, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Malik Mohammad 24, relaxes in the pool during his training in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimer Road in West London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline, during the ongoing fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq....more
Leo Varadkar speaks to people as he leaves Government buildings after being elected by parliamentary vote as the next Prime Minister of Ireland (Taoiseach) to replace Enda Kenny in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) compares socks with Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault during a pride flag raising ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Protesters hug during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A teenager holds a cooker at a camp for people displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, in Ain Issa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Flames and smoke engulf a tower block, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Khan Agha 28, sits in a swimming pool during his practice in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
People being evacuated hold their hands above their heads for police in the area of a shooting incident at a United Parcel Service (UPS) facility in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A couple laugh as they cuddle on a sofa looking at the neon signs and artworks in God's Own Junkyard gallery and cafe in London. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A person believed to be Otto Warmbier is transferred from a medical transport airplane to an awaiting ambulance at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Smoke billows from a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reacts to questions before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Anti-LGBT protesters burn an LGBT flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman speaks to the media as he leaves for North Korea's Pyongyang, at Beijing Capital International Airport, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An Iraqi soldier from 9th Armoured Division carries a boy away from the ongoing fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
President Trump and Ivanka Trump walk toward Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A participant reacts after crossing the finishing line of the steeple chase event during the "Olympics for Seniors" at King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Participants puff during the vape competition "Cloud chasing" on the distance of the vapor being exhaled using an electronic cigarette or vape, at the Vape Trade Convention in Mexico City. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
French President Emmanuel Macron greets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May before a working dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives as the jury deliberates during his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Buildings crumble during a controlled demolition for the reconstruction of urban villages in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sworn in before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A grey crow and cow pictured in a Gaushala or cow sanctury in Barsana, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Coal workers travel on the back of their lorry in Barsana, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground near a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman carries her son Imran Faraj, 8 year-old, who is suffering from malnutrition at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website shows militants inside a building in Marawi City, Philippines. Social Media Website via Reuters TV
A child rescued from the rubble of a building that collapsed in a residential area receives medical attention inside an ambulance in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Fans cheer during the welcoming ceremony of Venezuela's under-20 soccer team, upon their arrival from the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People walk down the staircase at the entrance to Valletta towards the bus terminus, outside the city walls of Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A group of Kangaroos can be seen between rows of vines at the Charles Melton vineyard located in the Barossa Valley, north of Adelaide in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view of the dried up Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa. The dam supplies most of the city 's potable water. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
PM Modi's Portugal tour
Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.