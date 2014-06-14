A member of Iraqi security forces searches volunteers who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants, who have taken over Mosul and other Northern provinces, before they board an army truck in Baghdad, June 13, 2014....more

A member of Iraqi security forces searches volunteers who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants, who have taken over Mosul and other Northern provinces, before they board an army truck in Baghdad, June 13, 2014. Sunni Islamist militants gained more ground in Iraq overnight, moving into two towns in the eastern province of Diyala, while U.S. President Barack Obama considered military strikes to halt their advance towards the capital Baghdad. Militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) overran the northern city of Mosul earlier this week and have since pressed south towards Baghdad in an onslaught against the Shi'ite-led government. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

