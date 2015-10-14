Editor's choice
Hindu devotees with earthen oil lamps pray inside a temple during the Navratri festival in Chandigarh, India, October 13, 2015. The festival, which is held in honor of the Hindu goddess Durga, is celebrated over nine days. In Hindu mythology, Durga...more
Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shakes hands with rival candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders (L) and thanks him for saying that he and the American people are sick of hearing about her State Department...more
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated after he was shot by Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 13, 2015. Seven Israelis and 28 Palestinians, including 10 alleged attackers and eight children, have died...more
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man mourns during the funeral of Yeshayahu Krishevsky in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood October 13, 2015. Krishevsky was one of three Israelis killed in stabbing attacks in Jerusalem on Tuesday. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A military policeman stands guard in the cockpit of the MH17 airplane after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. The Dutch...more
Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Thomas Mulcair (L) looks over at freed Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy during a news conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau counts down before tapping a keg during an Oktoberfest celebration in Kitchener, Ontario October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Scott Choo, 12, poses for a photograph in his father MH17 co-pilot Eugene Choo's uniform in his bedroom in Seremban, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Former Toronto mayor and current city councilor Rob Ford arrives to show support for Canada's Prime Minister and Conservative leader Stephen Harper at a campaign rally at William F. White International Inc, a stage lighting equipment supplier in...more
Workers unload bushel baskets of live blue crabs into a large carriage before pressure steaming them at the A.E. Phillips & Son Inc. crab picking house on Hooper's Island in Fishing Creek, Maryland August 26, 2015. Young people in the small rural...more
A woman pushes a baby stroller around Dream Lake amid fall foliage in Amherst, New Hampshire October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
British actor Daniel Craig (R), a UN advocate against use of landmines and explosives, gets a briefing from Cambodian de-miners at an active minefield in Cyprus, October 12 2015. His James Bond character might blow things up and kill for a living,...more
Palestinian protesters put out a fire burning on a compatriot, caused by a molotov cocktail which he was trying to hurl at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. Seven Israelis and 27 Palestinians, including...more
A refugee who claims to be a Syrian, sits on a wheelchair as she is embraced by her sister after arriving on a makeshift boat at El Tarajalillo beach in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, October 12, 2015. Some 14 migrants, including the two...more
Spanish matador Miguel Angel Delgado is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
John Hawkley, of Napa, sits by his pumpkin in the back of his truck during the annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Sister Rachel Denton takes off her cross as she prepares herself for bed at St Cuthbert's Hermitage in Lincolnshire, north east Britain, September 25, 2015. Denton, a Catholic hermit, rises early to tend to her vegetable garden, feed her cats and...more
A migrant child eats an apple as he waits next to the border crossing with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia,, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A Mapuche Indian activist prepares to throw a stone at riot police vehicle during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A migrant carries a child as he walks to cross the border into Croatia, near the town of Sid in Serbia, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A model on a wheelchair presents creations by designer Takafumi Tsuruta from his Spring/Summer 2016 collection for his brand Tenbo, during Tokyo Fashion Week, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Tjibbe Joustra, chairman of the Dutch Safety Board, presents the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A goat, the mascot of Spanish legionnaires, parades past (L to R) Spanish King Felipe, Spanish Queen Letizia and their daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia during a military parade marking Spain's National Day in Madrid, October 12, 2015....more
Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team stand beside a covered body aboard a bus, after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. Palestinian men armed with knives and a gun killed at least two people and wounded several others in a string of...more
Relatives grieve upon seeing the body of a victim, that was pulled from the rubble of a landslide in the Gulistan-i-Jauhar area, in an ambulance in Karachi, Pakistan, October 13, 2015. At least 13 people, including seven children, died as a landslide...more
Workers walk along a tunnel of a subway construction site in Changsha, Hunan province, China, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters hold signs as Canada's Prime Minister and Conservative leader Stephen Harper speaks at a campaign event at the Martin Family Fruit Farm in Waterloo, October 12, 2015. Canadians will go to the polls for a federal election on October 19....more
A model walks on the runway as she presents a creation during the National Contest of Young Designers OPEN WAY in Almaty, Kazakhstan, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Demonstrators are stopped by the police during a protest against Saturday's Ankara bombings, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 13, 2015. Turkey's government said on Monday Islamic State was the prime suspect in suicide bombings that killed at least 97...more
Lebanon's Hezbollah members carry the coffin of Hassan al-Haj, one of Hezbollah's top commanders who was killed fighting alongside Syrian army forces in Idlib province, during his funeral in his hometown of al-Luwaizeh, southern Lebanon, October 12,...more
Circus Knie grooms Rebecca Fratellini, Gaby Dober and Flurina Juffer (L-R) walk their horses into lake Leman on an autumn morning in Lausanne, Switzerland, October 12, 2015. The Swiss national circus has been presenting it's show for the 97th year...more
A Palestinian woman hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. Seven Israelis and 27 Palestinians, including nine alleged attackers and eight children, have died in almost two weeks of street...more
Placards read that: "We know the murderer!" are left on a car after a protest against Saturday's Ankara bombings, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 13, 2015. Turkey's government said on Monday Islamic State was the prime suspect in suicide bombings that...more
A Ugandan soldier serving in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) stands guard to secure the site where a Tristar Air Airbus A300-200F cargo plane crash-landed in Arbiska outside Somalia's capital Mogadishu, October 13, 2015. The Egyptian...more
Police are seen next to fire caused by molotov cocktail thrown by protesters, at Kosovo's capital Pristina, October 12, 2015. Protesters besieged the central police station in Kosovo on Monday, hours after the arrest of a prominent opposition...more
A visitor photographs autumn colours and foliage at Westonbirt Arboretum near Tetbury in southwest England, October 12, 2015. Planted in the heyday of Victorian plant hunting in the mid-nineteenth century, today Westonbirt Arboretum makes claim to...more
