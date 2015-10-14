Edition:
Hindu devotees with earthen oil lamps pray inside a temple during the Navratri festival in Chandigarh, India, October 13, 2015. The festival, which is held in honor of the Hindu goddess Durga, is celebrated over nine days. In Hindu mythology, Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Hindu devotees with earthen oil lamps pray inside a temple during the Navratri festival in Chandigarh, India, October 13, 2015. The festival, which is held in honor of the Hindu goddess Durga, is celebrated over nine days. In Hindu mythology, Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shakes hands with rival candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders (L) and thanks him for saying that he and the American people are sick of hearing about her State Department email controversy and want to hear about issues that effect their lives, as they participate in the first official Democratic candidates debate of the 2016 presidential campaign in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shakes hands with rival candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders (L) and thanks him for saying that he and the American people are sick of hearing about her State Department email controversy and want to hear about issues that effect their lives, as they participate in the first official Democratic candidates debate of the 2016 presidential campaign in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated after he was shot by Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 13, 2015. Seven Israelis and 28 Palestinians, including 10 alleged attackers and eight children, have died in almost two weeks of street attacks and security crackdowns. The violence has been stirred in part by Muslim anger over increasing Jewish visits to the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, Islam's holiest site outside the Arabian Peninsula. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated after he was shot by Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 13, 2015. Seven Israelis and 28 Palestinians, including 10 alleged attackers and eight children, have died in almost two weeks of street attacks and security crackdowns. The violence has been stirred in part by Muslim anger over increasing Jewish visits to the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, Islam's holiest site outside the Arabian Peninsula. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man mourns during the funeral of Yeshayahu Krishevsky in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood October 13, 2015. Krishevsky was one of three Israelis killed in stabbing attacks in Jerusalem on Tuesday. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man mourns during the funeral of Yeshayahu Krishevsky in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood October 13, 2015. Krishevsky was one of three Israelis killed in stabbing attacks in Jerusalem on Tuesday. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A military policeman stands guard in the cockpit of the MH17 airplane after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. The Dutch Safety Board, issuing long-awaited findings on Tuesday of its investigation into the crash of a Malaysian passenger plane over eastern Ukraine, is expected to say it was downed by a Russian-made Buk missile but not say who was responsible for firing it. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A military policeman stands guard in the cockpit of the MH17 airplane after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. The Dutch Safety Board, issuing long-awaited findings on Tuesday of its investigation into the crash of a Malaysian passenger plane over eastern Ukraine, is expected to say it was downed by a Russian-made Buk missile but not say who was responsible for firing it. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Thomas Mulcair (L) looks over at freed Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy during a news conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Thomas Mulcair (L) looks over at freed Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy during a news conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau counts down before tapping a keg during an Oktoberfest celebration in Kitchener, Ontario October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau counts down before tapping a keg during an Oktoberfest celebration in Kitchener, Ontario October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Scott Choo, 12, poses for a photograph in his father MH17 co-pilot Eugene Choo's uniform in his bedroom in Seremban, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Scott Choo, 12, poses for a photograph in his father MH17 co-pilot Eugene Choo's uniform in his bedroom in Seremban, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Former Toronto mayor and current city councilor Rob Ford arrives to show support for Canada's Prime Minister and Conservative leader Stephen Harper at a campaign rally at William F. White International Inc, a stage lighting equipment supplier in Etobicoke, a suburb of Toronto, October 13, 2015. Ford, was a larger-than-life figure who made international headlines with his admission that he smoked crack cocaine while he was Toronto mayor, arrived wearing a sweatsuit to remain comfortable while he recovers from surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in his abdomen earlier this year. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Former Toronto mayor and current city councilor Rob Ford arrives to show support for Canada's Prime Minister and Conservative leader Stephen Harper at a campaign rally at William F. White International Inc, a stage lighting equipment supplier in Etobicoke, a suburb of Toronto, October 13, 2015. Ford, was a larger-than-life figure who made international headlines with his admission that he smoked crack cocaine while he was Toronto mayor, arrived wearing a sweatsuit to remain comfortable while he recovers from surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in his abdomen earlier this year. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Workers unload bushel baskets of live blue crabs into a large carriage before pressure steaming them at the A.E. Phillips & Son Inc. crab picking house on Hooper's Island in Fishing Creek, Maryland August 26, 2015. Young people in the small rural shore towns of Chesapeake Bay, which straddles the eastern U.S. states of Maryland and Virginia, are shunning the erratic pay of "watermen", who catch crabs using skills such as baiting a crab pot or handling a trotline, previously passed down through the generations. Seasonal workers from Mexico fill many of the manual jobs in picking houses to process the crustaceans. The industry faces other headwinds, environmental issues and an increasingly global agricultural market among them. Last year's harvest was the lowest recorded in 25 years after the crab population crashed in the 1990s and early 2000s. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Workers unload bushel baskets of live blue crabs into a large carriage before pressure steaming them at the A.E. Phillips & Son Inc. crab picking house on Hooper's Island in Fishing Creek, Maryland August 26, 2015. Young people in the small rural shore towns of Chesapeake Bay, which straddles the eastern U.S. states of Maryland and Virginia, are shunning the erratic pay of "watermen", who catch crabs using skills such as baiting a crab pot or handling a trotline, previously passed down through the generations. Seasonal workers from Mexico fill many of the manual jobs in picking houses to process the crustaceans. The industry faces other headwinds, environmental issues and an increasingly global agricultural market among them. Last year's harvest was the lowest recorded in 25 years after the crab population crashed in the 1990s and early 2000s. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman pushes a baby stroller around Dream Lake amid fall foliage in Amherst, New Hampshire October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
A woman pushes a baby stroller around Dream Lake amid fall foliage in Amherst, New Hampshire October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
British actor Daniel Craig (R), a UN advocate against use of landmines and explosives, gets a briefing from Cambodian de-miners at an active minefield in Cyprus, October 12 2015. His James Bond character might blow things up and kill for a living, but actor Craig was in Cyprus on Tuesday to see first hand the perils of unexploded ordnance littering the ethnically-split island. Craig, whose new Bond movie Spectre comes out later this month, spent two days in Cyprus as part of his U.N.-mandated role as global advocate against the use of landmines and explosives. A 180-km (115-mile) ceasefire line slicing through Cyprus is laced with landmines, even though the United Nations have removed thousands over the years. REUTERS/UN/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
British actor Daniel Craig (R), a UN advocate against use of landmines and explosives, gets a briefing from Cambodian de-miners at an active minefield in Cyprus, October 12 2015. His James Bond character might blow things up and kill for a living, but actor Craig was in Cyprus on Tuesday to see first hand the perils of unexploded ordnance littering the ethnically-split island. Craig, whose new Bond movie Spectre comes out later this month, spent two days in Cyprus as part of his U.N.-mandated role as global advocate against the use of landmines and explosives. A 180-km (115-mile) ceasefire line slicing through Cyprus is laced with landmines, even though the United Nations have removed thousands over the years. REUTERS/UN/Handout
Palestinian protesters put out a fire burning on a compatriot, caused by a molotov cocktail which he was trying to hurl at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. Seven Israelis and 27 Palestinians, including nine alleged attackers and eight children, have died in almost two weeks of street attacks and security crackdowns. The violence has been stirred in part by Muslim anger over increasing Jewish visits to the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, Islam's holiest site outside the Arabian Peninsula. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Palestinian protesters put out a fire burning on a compatriot, caused by a molotov cocktail which he was trying to hurl at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. Seven Israelis and 27 Palestinians, including nine alleged attackers and eight children, have died in almost two weeks of street attacks and security crackdowns. The violence has been stirred in part by Muslim anger over increasing Jewish visits to the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, Islam's holiest site outside the Arabian Peninsula. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A refugee who claims to be a Syrian, sits on a wheelchair as she is embraced by her sister after arriving on a makeshift boat at El Tarajalillo beach in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, October 12, 2015. Some 14 migrants, including the two women claiming to be Syrians, arrived in a fishing boat, according to local authorities. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A refugee who claims to be a Syrian, sits on a wheelchair as she is embraced by her sister after arriving on a makeshift boat at El Tarajalillo beach in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, October 12, 2015. Some 14 migrants, including the two women claiming to be Syrians, arrived in a fishing boat, according to local authorities. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Spanish matador Miguel Angel Delgado is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Spanish matador Miguel Angel Delgado is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
John Hawkley, of Napa, sits by his pumpkin in the back of his truck during the annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
John Hawkley, of Napa, sits by his pumpkin in the back of his truck during the annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Sister Rachel Denton takes off her cross as she prepares herself for bed at St Cuthbert's Hermitage in Lincolnshire, north east Britain, September 25, 2015. Denton, a Catholic hermit, rises early to tend to her vegetable garden, feed her cats and pray. But the former Carmelite nun, who in 2006 pledged to live the rest of her life in solitude, has another chore - to update her Twitter account and check Facebook. "The myth you often face as a hermit is that you should have a beard and live in a cave. None of which is me," says the ex-teacher. For the modern-day hermit, she says social media is vital: "tweets are rare, but precious," she writes on her Twitter profile. The internet also allows Denton to shop online and communicate with friends. "I am a hermit but I am also human." A diagnosis of cancer earlier this year reaffirmed Denton's wish to carry on a life of solitude, prayer and contemplation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Sister Rachel Denton takes off her cross as she prepares herself for bed at St Cuthbert's Hermitage in Lincolnshire, north east Britain, September 25, 2015. Denton, a Catholic hermit, rises early to tend to her vegetable garden, feed her cats and pray. But the former Carmelite nun, who in 2006 pledged to live the rest of her life in solitude, has another chore - to update her Twitter account and check Facebook. "The myth you often face as a hermit is that you should have a beard and live in a cave. None of which is me," says the ex-teacher. For the modern-day hermit, she says social media is vital: "tweets are rare, but precious," she writes on her Twitter profile. The internet also allows Denton to shop online and communicate with friends. "I am a hermit but I am also human." A diagnosis of cancer earlier this year reaffirmed Denton's wish to carry on a life of solitude, prayer and contemplation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A migrant child eats an apple as he waits next to the border crossing with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia,, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A migrant child eats an apple as he waits next to the border crossing with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia,, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A Mapuche Indian activist prepares to throw a stone at riot police vehicle during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A Mapuche Indian activist prepares to throw a stone at riot police vehicle during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A migrant carries a child as he walks to cross the border into Croatia, near the town of Sid in Serbia, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A migrant carries a child as he walks to cross the border into Croatia, near the town of Sid in Serbia, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A model on a wheelchair presents creations by designer Takafumi Tsuruta from his Spring/Summer 2016 collection for his brand Tenbo, during Tokyo Fashion Week, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A model on a wheelchair presents creations by designer Takafumi Tsuruta from his Spring/Summer 2016 collection for his brand Tenbo, during Tokyo Fashion Week, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Tjibbe Joustra, chairman of the Dutch Safety Board, presents the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Tjibbe Joustra, chairman of the Dutch Safety Board, presents the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A goat, the mascot of Spanish legionnaires, parades past (L to R) Spanish King Felipe, Spanish Queen Letizia and their daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia during a military parade marking Spain's National Day in Madrid, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A goat, the mascot of Spanish legionnaires, parades past (L to R) Spanish King Felipe, Spanish Queen Letizia and their daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia during a military parade marking Spain's National Day in Madrid, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team stand beside a covered body aboard a bus, after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. Palestinian men armed with knives and a gun killed at least two people and wounded several others in a string of attacks in Jerusalem and a Tel Aviv suburb on Tuesday, police said, on a "Day of Rage" declared by Palestinian groups. Two Palestinians shot and stabbed passengers on a Jerusalem bus, killing one and injuring five, Israeli media reported. One of the assailants was killed, an ambulance service spokesman said, and the other captured. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team stand beside a covered body aboard a bus, after an attack in Jerusalem, October 13, 2015. Palestinian men armed with knives and a gun killed at least two people and wounded several others in a string of attacks in Jerusalem and a Tel Aviv suburb on Tuesday, police said, on a "Day of Rage" declared by Palestinian groups. Two Palestinians shot and stabbed passengers on a Jerusalem bus, killing one and injuring five, Israeli media reported. One of the assailants was killed, an ambulance service spokesman said, and the other captured. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Relatives grieve upon seeing the body of a victim, that was pulled from the rubble of a landslide in the Gulistan-i-Jauhar area, in an ambulance in Karachi, Pakistan, October 13, 2015. At least 13 people, including seven children, died as a landslide hit shanties erected in Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar area early Tuesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Relatives grieve upon seeing the body of a victim, that was pulled from the rubble of a landslide in the Gulistan-i-Jauhar area, in an ambulance in Karachi, Pakistan, October 13, 2015. At least 13 people, including seven children, died as a landslide hit shanties erected in Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar area early Tuesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Workers walk along a tunnel of a subway construction site in Changsha, Hunan province, China, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Workers walk along a tunnel of a subway construction site in Changsha, Hunan province, China, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters hold signs as Canada's Prime Minister and Conservative leader Stephen Harper speaks at a campaign event at the Martin Family Fruit Farm in Waterloo, October 12, 2015. Canadians will go to the polls for a federal election on October 19. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Supporters hold signs as Canada's Prime Minister and Conservative leader Stephen Harper speaks at a campaign event at the Martin Family Fruit Farm in Waterloo, October 12, 2015. Canadians will go to the polls for a federal election on October 19. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A model walks on the runway as she presents a creation during the National Contest of Young Designers OPEN WAY in Almaty, Kazakhstan, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A model walks on the runway as she presents a creation during the National Contest of Young Designers OPEN WAY in Almaty, Kazakhstan, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Demonstrators are stopped by the police during a protest against Saturday's Ankara bombings, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 13, 2015. Turkey's government said on Monday Islamic State was the prime suspect in suicide bombings that killed at least 97 people in Ankara, but opponents vented anger at President Tayyip Erdogan at funerals, universities and courthouses. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Demonstrators are stopped by the police during a protest against Saturday's Ankara bombings, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 13, 2015. Turkey's government said on Monday Islamic State was the prime suspect in suicide bombings that killed at least 97 people in Ankara, but opponents vented anger at President Tayyip Erdogan at funerals, universities and courthouses. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Lebanon's Hezbollah members carry the coffin of Hassan al-Haj, one of Hezbollah's top commanders who was killed fighting alongside Syrian army forces in Idlib province, during his funeral in his hometown of al-Luwaizeh, southern Lebanon, October 12, 2015. Lebanese group Hezbollah mourned one of its top commanders in a funeral procession broadcast live on Hezbollah's al-Manar TV on Monday. Al-Manar said Haj, born in 1965, had in his 20s been a top commander in southern Lebanon in battles against Israel. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Lebanon's Hezbollah members carry the coffin of Hassan al-Haj, one of Hezbollah's top commanders who was killed fighting alongside Syrian army forces in Idlib province, during his funeral in his hometown of al-Luwaizeh, southern Lebanon, October 12, 2015. Lebanese group Hezbollah mourned one of its top commanders in a funeral procession broadcast live on Hezbollah's al-Manar TV on Monday. Al-Manar said Haj, born in 1965, had in his 20s been a top commander in southern Lebanon in battles against Israel. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Circus Knie grooms Rebecca Fratellini, Gaby Dober and Flurina Juffer (L-R) walk their horses into lake Leman on an autumn morning in Lausanne, Switzerland, October 12, 2015. The Swiss national circus has been presenting it's show for the 97th year thoughtout Switzerland from March to November 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Circus Knie grooms Rebecca Fratellini, Gaby Dober and Flurina Juffer (L-R) walk their horses into lake Leman on an autumn morning in Lausanne, Switzerland, October 12, 2015. The Swiss national circus has been presenting it's show for the 97th year thoughtout Switzerland from March to November 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Palestinian woman hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. Seven Israelis and 27 Palestinians, including nine alleged attackers and eight children, have died in almost two weeks of street attacks and security crackdowns.The violence has been stirred in part by Muslim anger over increasing Jewish visits to the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, Islam's holiest site outside the Arabian Peninsula. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A Palestinian woman hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. Seven Israelis and 27 Palestinians, including nine alleged attackers and eight children, have died in almost two weeks of street attacks and security crackdowns.The violence has been stirred in part by Muslim anger over increasing Jewish visits to the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, Islam's holiest site outside the Arabian Peninsula. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Placards read that: "We know the murderer!" are left on a car after a protest against Saturday's Ankara bombings, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 13, 2015. Turkey's government said on Monday Islamic State was the prime suspect in suicide bombings that killed at least 97 people in Ankara, but opponents vented anger at President Tayyip Erdogan at funerals, universities and courthouses. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Placards read that: "We know the murderer!" are left on a car after a protest against Saturday's Ankara bombings, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 13, 2015. Turkey's government said on Monday Islamic State was the prime suspect in suicide bombings that killed at least 97 people in Ankara, but opponents vented anger at President Tayyip Erdogan at funerals, universities and courthouses. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Ugandan soldier serving in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) stands guard to secure the site where a Tristar Air Airbus A300-200F cargo plane crash-landed in Arbiska outside Somalia's capital Mogadishu, October 13, 2015. The Egyptian cargo plane carrying supplies to the AMISOM peacekeepers crash-landed and its engines were damaged but its six crew members are safe, local media reported. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A Ugandan soldier serving in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) stands guard to secure the site where a Tristar Air Airbus A300-200F cargo plane crash-landed in Arbiska outside Somalia's capital Mogadishu, October 13, 2015. The Egyptian cargo plane carrying supplies to the AMISOM peacekeepers crash-landed and its engines were damaged but its six crew members are safe, local media reported. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Police are seen next to fire caused by molotov cocktail thrown by protesters, at Kosovo's capital Pristina, October 12, 2015. Protesters besieged the central police station in Kosovo on Monday, hours after the arrest of a prominent opposition politician, lobbing concrete and stones at police who returned fire with teargas. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Police are seen next to fire caused by molotov cocktail thrown by protesters, at Kosovo's capital Pristina, October 12, 2015. Protesters besieged the central police station in Kosovo on Monday, hours after the arrest of a prominent opposition politician, lobbing concrete and stones at police who returned fire with teargas. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A visitor photographs autumn colours and foliage at Westonbirt Arboretum near Tetbury in southwest England, October 12, 2015. Planted in the heyday of Victorian plant hunting in the mid-nineteenth century, today Westonbirt Arboretum makes claim to have one of the finest tree collections in the world. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A visitor photographs autumn colours and foliage at Westonbirt Arboretum near Tetbury in southwest England, October 12, 2015. Planted in the heyday of Victorian plant hunting in the mid-nineteenth century, today Westonbirt Arboretum makes claim to have one of the finest tree collections in the world. REUTERS/Toby Melville
