Editor's choice
Smoke rises from the site of car bomb attack in Baghdad, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Singer Rihanna prepares for a photoshoot in Havana, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Balloons made by the 'ONE' campaigning organisation depicting leaders of the countries members of the G7 are seen in front of the Frauenkirche cathedral May 27, 2015. Dresden hosts the G7 finance ministers and central bankers meeting. The balloons...more
Protesters who are against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a third term stand around a man who is accused by the protesters of being a member of Imbonerakure, the youth wing of President Pierre Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party,...more
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan immigrants lands at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the southeastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece early May 27, 2015. Despite the bad weather, at least one dingy with over thirty...more
Palestinian boys standing behind a fence watch people as they enjoy the warm weather on Gaza City beach along the Mediterranean Sea May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Students practice at an acrobatic school in Sanwang village, Anhui province, China, May 25, 2015. The acrobatic school accepted more than 80 students from 4 to 40 years old. Most of them came from rural area of Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu and Anhui...more
Boys sit in a plastic container filled with water as they cool themselves next to a borewell at a farmland on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 28, 2015. A heat wave in India has killed at least 1,371 people this week as...more
People supporting Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk of Ukraine react while watching the Europa League soccer final match against Sevilla of Spain in Kiev, Ukraine, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A flower placed by a relative in the hand of a victim of an attempted car theft, who was shot dead during the struggle, is seen in Guatemala City May 27, 2015. Local media reported that during the struggle, the father of the victim came out of their...more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth proceeds through the Royal Gallery before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster in London Britain May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Pope Francis is presented with a Croatia national soccer team jersey, with his name in Croatian, by Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic during a private audience in the pontiff's private studio, at the Vatican, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew...more
An Indian policeman uses a baton to disperse a protester during a demonstration in Srinagar, May 28, 2015. Indian police on Thursday detained dozens of protesting government employees in Srinagar as they attempted to reach the civil secretariat,...more
A view shows buildings being partially submerged by flooding next to an overflowing river after heavy rainfall hit Leishan county, Guizhou province, China, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Carlos Bacca celebrates scoring the third goal for Sevilla against Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk during their UEFA Europa League final match at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People take photos as workers remove the marquee from the Ed Sullivan Theater where "The Late Show" with David Letterman used to tape in Manhattan, New York May 28, 2015. The taping and broadcast of the final edition of "The Late Show" was May 20,...more
French President Francois Hollande walks down the steps of the Pantheon during a ceremony near the four flag-draped caskets in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. France pays tribute to four members of the French Resistance during the Second World War, Jean...more
Jenna-May Ingal of Riverside, California, reacts to making the semi-finals of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor, Maryland May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum salutes as he formally declares his candidacy for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event in Cabot, Pennsylvania, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Police officers grapple with a demonstrator during protest after the State Opening of Parliament in central London, Britain, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A member of Indonesia's hardline Islamic Defenders Front kicks an effigy of Buddhist monk Ashin Wirathu, a proponent of the Buddhist extremist movement in Myanmar, known as 969, and who was once jailed by Myanmar's former military junta for...more
A couple hugs while standing on a hilly area overlooking Cairo, Egypt, on a dusty and hazy day where temperatures reached 46 degrees Celsius (114 Fahrenheit) May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Rodd Bland, son of blues singer Bobby "Blue" Bland, carries the iconic Gibson guitar named "Lucille" belonging to the late B.B. King during a procession down Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee May 27, 2015. The blues legend's hearse followed his...more
People surround a coffin with the body of Aleksey Mozgovoi, a militant leader of the separatist self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, during a memorial service and a funeral of Mozgovoi and his subordinates in the town of Alchevsk in Luhansk...more
Laborers work to fix the damaged Boudhanath Stupa, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Simone Arrigoni of Italy attempts to set a free diving, or apnea diving, record, while being pushed by a dolphin, in Torvaianica near Rome, Italy May 28, 2015. According to Arrigoni's publicist, he had completed seven loops in one minute and thirty...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Summer in India
How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Aishwarya at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.