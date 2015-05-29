A flower placed by a relative in the hand of a victim of an attempted car theft, who was shot dead during the struggle, is seen in Guatemala City May 27, 2015. Local media reported that during the struggle, the father of the victim came out of their...more

A flower placed by a relative in the hand of a victim of an attempted car theft, who was shot dead during the struggle, is seen in Guatemala City May 27, 2015. Local media reported that during the struggle, the father of the victim came out of their house nearby to defend his son with a gun and in the ensuing shoot out, the victim and three out of four of the suspected thieves died and one fled. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close