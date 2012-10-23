Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Oct 23, 2012 | 10:55pm IST

Extreme vegetarian festival

<p>A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine, with a gun pierced through his cheek, takes a part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums, and strict vegetarianism, celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine, with a gun pierced through his cheek, takes a part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums, and strict...more

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine, with a gun pierced through his cheek, takes a part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums, and strict vegetarianism, celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 36
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine with his face pierced takes part in a procession during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine with his face pierced takes part in a procession during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine with his face pierced takes part in a procession during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
2 / 36
<p>Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine take a part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine take a part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine take a part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 36
<p>Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with parts of car wheels pierced through their cheeks take a part in procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with parts of car wheels pierced through their cheeks take a part in procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with parts of car wheels pierced through their cheeks take a part in procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 36
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is helped to pierce two toy guns through his cheeks, during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is helped to pierce two toy guns through his cheeks, during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is helped to pierce two toy guns through his cheeks, during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 36
<p>Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine carry a statue and an another devotee through exploding firecrackers during the annual vegetarian festival procession through central Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine carry a statue and an another devotee through exploding firecrackers during the annual vegetarian festival procession through central Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Devotees of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine carry a statue and an another devotee through exploding firecrackers during the annual vegetarian festival procession through central Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
6 / 36
<p>Devotees of the Chinese Kathu shrine carry a statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Devotees of the Chinese Kathu shrine carry a statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Devotees of the Chinese Kathu shrine carry a statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
7 / 36
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine takes a part in procession during the annual vegetarian festival through central Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine takes a part in procession during the annual vegetarian festival through central Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine takes a part in procession during the annual vegetarian festival through central Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
8 / 36
<p>The lips of a devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine are pierced before a procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

The lips of a devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine are pierced before a procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

The lips of a devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine are pierced before a procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 36
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is helped with piercing before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is helped with piercing before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is helped with piercing before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 36
<p>A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with her cheeks pierced takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with her cheeks pierced takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with her cheeks pierced takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
11 / 36
<p>A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine holds a line of exploding firecrackers during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine holds a line of exploding firecrackers during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine holds a line of exploding firecrackers during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
12 / 36
<p>Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine walk through exploding firecrackers during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine walk through exploding firecrackers during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine walk through exploding firecrackers during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
13 / 36
<p>Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine turn away from exploding firecrackers during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine turn away from exploding firecrackers during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine turn away from exploding firecrackers during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
14 / 36
<p>A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with his cheeks pierced sits in trance before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with his cheeks pierced sits in trance before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with his cheeks pierced sits in trance before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
15 / 36
<p>People take pictures as a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is helped with piercing before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

People take pictures as a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is helped with piercing before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

People take pictures as a devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is helped with piercing before a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
16 / 36
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine with pierced cheeks takes part in the annual vegetarian festival procession through central Phuket October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine with pierced cheeks takes part in the annual vegetarian festival procession through central Phuket October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine with pierced cheeks takes part in the annual vegetarian festival procession through central Phuket October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
17 / 36
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine goes into a trance before taking part in the annual vegetarian festival procession through central Phuket October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine goes into a trance before taking part in the annual vegetarian festival procession through central Phuket October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine goes into a trance before taking part in the annual vegetarian festival procession through central Phuket October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
18 / 36
<p>A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with her cheeks pierced takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with her cheeks pierced takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with her cheeks pierced takes part in a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
19 / 36
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine gets another knife pierced through his cheek during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine gets another knife pierced through his cheek during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee of the Chinese Jui Tui Shrine gets another knife pierced through his cheek during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
20 / 36
<p>A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine is helped with piercing palm branches through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine is helped with piercing palm branches through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine is helped with piercing palm branches through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
21 / 36
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine with his face pierced gets into a trance before a procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine with his face pierced gets into a trance before a procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine with his face pierced gets into a trance before a procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
22 / 36
<p>People pray as they watch devotees in trance climbing ladders made of metal blades during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket late October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

People pray as they watch devotees in trance climbing ladders made of metal blades during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket late October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

People pray as they watch devotees in trance climbing ladders made of metal blades during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket late October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
23 / 36
<p>Devotees in trance climb ladders made of metal blades during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket late October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Devotees in trance climb ladders made of metal blades during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket late October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Devotees in trance climb ladders made of metal blades during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket late October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
24 / 36
<p>A devotee in trance goes down the ladders made of metal blades during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket late October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee in trance goes down the ladders made of metal blades during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket late October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee in trance goes down the ladders made of metal blades during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket late October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
25 / 36
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine with his face pierced takes part in a procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine with his face pierced takes part in a procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine with his face pierced takes part in a procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
26 / 36
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine with a piece of wood pierced through his cheek gets ready for a procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine with a piece of wood pierced through his cheek gets ready for a procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee of the Chinese Kathu shrine with a piece of wood pierced through his cheek gets ready for a procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
27 / 36
<p>A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine cut himself with a saw during a street procession of the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine cut himself with a saw during a street procession of the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine cut himself with a saw during a street procession of the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
28 / 36
<p>Devotees of the Chinese Yokkekeng shrine carry a statue during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Devotees of the Chinese Yokkekeng shrine carry a statue during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Devotees of the Chinese Yokkekeng shrine carry a statue during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
29 / 36
<p>Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine get into a trance as they prepare for a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine get into a trance as they prepare for a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine get into a trance as they prepare for a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
30 / 36
<p>A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with her cheeks and tongue pierced stands in a trance before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with her cheeks and tongue pierced stands in a trance before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with her cheeks and tongue pierced stands in a trance before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
31 / 36
<p>Devotees in trance stand around a table with fruits outside a shrine during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Devotees in trance stand around a table with fruits outside a shrine during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Devotees in trance stand around a table with fruits outside a shrine during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
32 / 36
<p>Statues are placed at Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Statues are placed at Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Statues are placed at Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
33 / 36
<p>Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine are offered fruits from residents during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine are offered fruits from residents during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

Devotees of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine are offered fruits from residents during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
34 / 36
<p>A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine gets his cheeks pierced before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine gets his cheeks pierced before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine gets his cheeks pierced before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
35 / 36
<p>A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with his cheeks pierced gets ready for a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with his cheeks pierced gets ready for a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 23, 2012

A devotee of Ban Tha Rua Chinese shrine with his cheeks pierced gets ready for a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Obama vs. Romney

Obama vs. Romney

Next Slideshows

Obama vs. Romney

Obama vs. Romney

Romney and Obama meet for the last debate.

23 Oct 2012
North Dakota's oil boom

North Dakota's oil boom

Thousands of people have flooded into North Dakota to work in the oil drilling industry.

23 Oct 2012
Acting like a soldier

Acting like a soldier

China theme park guests role-play as Japanese army and Eighth Route Army soldiers, with the aid of professional sound and lighting effects.

22 Oct 2012
Leading ladies of the king of romance

Leading ladies of the king of romance

Actresses in chiffon sarees are synonymous with Chopra's style of film-making. Here are some of his leading actresses.

21 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast