Family, soccer and God

Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint carries mason's supplies as he walks through the Arena Amazonia soccer stadium, a future venue for the 2014 World Cup, in Manaus, northern Brazil October 3, 2013. Milice left Haiti for Brazil in 2011, hoping that his family would one day be able to join him. In 2012, Brazil approved a humanitarian visa policy for Haitians, two years after an earthquake on their island left many in dire poverty, and thousands have made the journey. Haitian immigrants are now crossing the border from Peru at a rate of around 70 per day, according to the Acre state government. Many hope to work in one of Brazil's public works projects as the country prepares to host the 2014 World Cup. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly