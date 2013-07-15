Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 15, 2013 | 7:50pm IST

"Glee" star Cory Monteith found dead

<p>Cory Monteith arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Cory Monteith arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, July 15, 2013

Cory Monteith arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
1 / 15
<p>Cory Monteith and Emmy Rossum present the award for "Best Foreign Language Film" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cory Monteith and Emmy Rossum present the award for "Best Foreign Language Film" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 15, 2013

Cory Monteith and Emmy Rossum present the award for "Best Foreign Language Film" at the 2013 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 15
<p>Lea Michele and Cory Monteith of the TV series "Glee" arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Lea Michele and Cory Monteith of the TV series "Glee" arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, July 15, 2013

Lea Michele and Cory Monteith of the TV series "Glee" arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
3 / 15
<p>Cory Monteith accepts the "Male TV Star" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Cory Monteith accepts the "Male TV Star" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, July 15, 2013

Cory Monteith accepts the "Male TV Star" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
4 / 15
<p>Cory Monteith poses with his award in the press room backstage at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Cory Monteith poses with his award in the press room backstage at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, July 15, 2013

Cory Monteith poses with his award in the press room backstage at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
5 / 15
<p>People try to get a glimpse and take pictures of Cory Monteith from the TV show Glee during an event for Project Limelight in Vancouver, British Columbia May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

People try to get a glimpse and take pictures of Cory Monteith from the TV show Glee during an event for Project Limelight in Vancouver, British Columbia May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, July 15, 2013

People try to get a glimpse and take pictures of Cory Monteith from the TV show Glee during an event for Project Limelight in Vancouver, British Columbia May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
6 / 15
<p>Sir Richard Branson (back R) and Cory Monteith from the TV show Glee joke with children from Project Limelight in Vancouver, British Columbia May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Sir Richard Branson (back R) and Cory Monteith from the TV show Glee joke with children from Project Limelight in Vancouver, British Columbia May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, July 15, 2013

Sir Richard Branson (back R) and Cory Monteith from the TV show Glee joke with children from Project Limelight in Vancouver, British Columbia May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
7 / 15
<p>Julianne Hough and Cory Monteith present the Favorite Movie Star Under 25 award at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Julianne Hough and Cory Monteith present the Favorite Movie Star Under 25 award at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 15, 2013

Julianne Hough and Cory Monteith present the Favorite Movie Star Under 25 award at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 15
<p>Cory Monteith waves to the crowd during the 99th Grey Cup parade in Vancouver, British Columbia, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

Cory Monteith waves to the crowd during the 99th Grey Cup parade in Vancouver, British Columbia, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Monday, July 15, 2013

Cory Monteith waves to the crowd during the 99th Grey Cup parade in Vancouver, British Columbia, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Close
9 / 15
<p>Cory Monteith arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Cory Monteith arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, July 15, 2013

Cory Monteith arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
10 / 15
<p>Lady Gaga accepts the award for best pop video for 'Bad Romance' from 'Glee' cast members Cory Monteith (L) and Jane Lynch at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Lady Gaga accepts the award for best pop video for 'Bad Romance' from 'Glee' cast members Cory Monteith (L) and Jane Lynch at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, July 15, 2013

Lady Gaga accepts the award for best pop video for 'Bad Romance' from 'Glee' cast members Cory Monteith (L) and Jane Lynch at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
11 / 15
<p>The cast of "Glee", Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Dianna Agron, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, and Jane Lynch (L-R) arrive at the GLAAD Media Awards in Century City, California April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

The cast of "Glee", Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Dianna Agron, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, and Jane Lynch (L-R) arrive at the GLAAD Media Awards in Century City, California April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, July 15, 2013

The cast of "Glee", Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Dianna Agron, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, and Jane Lynch (L-R) arrive at the GLAAD Media Awards in Century City, California April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
12 / 15
<p>Cory Monteith poses at a party to celebrate the premiere of the second season of the television series "Glee" in Los Angeles April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cory Monteith poses at a party to celebrate the premiere of the second season of the television series "Glee" in Los Angeles April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 15, 2013

Cory Monteith poses at a party to celebrate the premiere of the second season of the television series "Glee" in Los Angeles April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 15
<p>Cast of the new series "Glee" (L-R) front row Lea Michele and Cory Monteith and back row Jayma Mays, Jessalyn Gilsig and Jenna Ushkowitz discuss the show at the Fox Summer Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California August 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Cast of the new series "Glee" (L-R) front row Lea Michele and Cory Monteith and back row Jayma Mays, Jessalyn Gilsig and Jenna Ushkowitz discuss the show at the Fox Summer Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California August 6,...more

Monday, July 15, 2013

Cast of the new series "Glee" (L-R) front row Lea Michele and Cory Monteith and back row Jayma Mays, Jessalyn Gilsig and Jenna Ushkowitz discuss the show at the Fox Summer Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California August 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
14 / 15
<p>(From L to R) Cory Monteith, unidentified guest, Joe MacLeod and Danielle Savre of the TV Show Kaya arrive at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards September 9, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steven Marcus</p>

(From L to R) Cory Monteith, unidentified guest, Joe MacLeod and Danielle Savre of the TV Show Kaya arrive at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards September 9, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steven Marcus

Monday, July 15, 2013

(From L to R) Cory Monteith, unidentified guest, Joe MacLeod and Danielle Savre of the TV Show Kaya arrive at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards September 9, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steven Marcus

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Celebrities in wax

Celebrities in wax

Next Slideshows

Celebrities in wax

Celebrities in wax

Wax sculptures of famous faces.

12 Jul 2013
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

A sampling of recent celebrity spottings.

11 Jul 2013
IIFA Awards

IIFA Awards

Glimpses of the 14th annual International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Macau.

07 Jul 2013
Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Highlights from the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris.

03 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures