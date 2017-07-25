Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 26, 2017 | 12:20am IST

Going hungry in Yemen

A woman puts her malnourished son on a weighing scale at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Malnourished twin brothers Muhammad (L) and Ahmad Abdulraouf, who are one-and-a-half months old, lie on a bed at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
A woman carries her son Imran Faraj, 8 year-old, who is suffering from malnutrition at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition treatment center of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Jamal Mujalli al-Mashriqi, 4, who suffers from malnutrition, stands next to his mother at a hospital in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A malnourished boy lies on a scale at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
A malnourished boy lies on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
A family eat breakfast outside their hut at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Food is cooked inside a tent at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
An eight-year-old malnourished boy lies on a bed in the emergency ward of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A woman holds her malnourished boy after he was weighed at a hospital malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A man shows food vouchers, which a community leader said are counterfeit, at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Mourners and relatives of Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, put her body inside a grave in a village graveyard following her death of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Hodaida, Yemen September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Women sit with their children at a malnutrition intensive care unit at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodaida, Yemen September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A woman holds her malnourished daughter at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A malnourished boy cries as he sits on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
