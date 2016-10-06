Golden week for Chinese tourists
Chinese tourists pose for a group photo at the Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea. Millions of Chinese tourists headed for distant and not-too distant shores for the National Day holiday, one of the world's biggest mass movements by...more
Visitors walk on a path at Wuyi mountain in Nanping, Fujian Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese tourists embark a boat at a pier at Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A group of Chinese tourists take selfie next to the Reclining Buddha at Wat Pho in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Chinese tourists cross a street near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Chinese tourists wearing Korean traditional costumes Hanbok pose for photographs at the Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Chinese tourists cross a street near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Chinese tourists wearing Korean traditional costumes Hanbok jump as they pose for photographs at the Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People visit a tourism resort during the national golden week holiday in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese tourists cross a street near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Chinese tourists visit in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Chinese and Malaysian tourists take photographs of the Sydney Opera House from a viewing area located on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A packed parking lot at the tourism resort of Shaolin Temple during China's national golden week holiday in Dengfeng, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Visitors walk on a bridge on West Lake during China's golden week holiday in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A Chinese tourist holds a Hello Kitty rolling bag as he boards a bus in the Akihabara shopping district, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A tourist walks inside the Independence Square in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Chinese tourists take a break at Wat Pho in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Chinese tourists select rolling bags at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chinese tourists visit the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Visitors walk on a bridge over the West Lake in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Refugees on the move
Faced with deteriorating conditions in refugee camps, a group of migrants in Serbia march to demand improved accommodation and secure their passage to Western...
In the path of Hurricane Matthew
Hurricane Matthew, the fiercest Caribbean storm in almost a decade, powers toward the Bahamas and Florida after battering Haiti and Cuba.
Festival of Durga
With Navratri and Durga Puja, festivities around Hindu mother goddess Durga begin in India.
Air strikes in rebel-held Syria
A recent escalation of the war has brought renewed air strikes on rebel-held areas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.