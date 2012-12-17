Gujarat holds key election
Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he casts his vote during the second phase of state elections in Ahmedabad December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gujarat Information Department/Handout
Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi gestures from his car after casting his vote during the second phase of state elections in Ahmedabad December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A policeman stands guard inside a room where election material is kept for distribution ahead of the second phase of state elections in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Polling officials seal an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at the end of polls at a polling station after the first phase of state elections at Viramgam town in Gujarat December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A voter stands in a queue to cast her ballot in the first phase of state elections at Gibpura village in Gujarat December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Voters stand in a queue to cast their ballots as a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel keeps guard outside a polling booth during the first phase of state elections at Sanand town in Gujarat December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman casts her vote at a polling booth during the first phase of state elections at Sanand town in Gujarat December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women stand in a queue to cast their ballots outside a polling booth during the first phase of state elections at Sanand town in Gujarat December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women stand in a queue to cast their ballots outside a polling booth during the first phase of state elections at Sanand town in Gujarat December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women stand in a queue to cast their ballots outside a polling booth during the first phase of state elections at Sanand town in Gujarat December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrols as voters stand in queues to cast their ballots outside polling booths during the first phase of state elections at Sanand town in Gujarat December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman casts her vote at a polling booth during the first phase of state elections at Viramgam town in Gujarat December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Polling officials check an electronic voting machine at a distribution centre ahead of state assembly polls in Sanand, Gujarat December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Polling staff carry electronic voting machines at a distribution centre ahead of state assembly polls in Sanand, Gujarat December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
