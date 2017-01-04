Edition:
Gunmen storm Philippines prison

Inmates gather inside the prison following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed the prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A prison guard stands guard in a watch tower in the prison compound following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed the prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A prison officer shows the media an area inside the prison compound following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed the prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Prison personnel patrol during a manhunt for more than 150 inmates who escaped after gunmen stormed a prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Dennis Jay Santos

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A prison personnel gestures during an interview following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed a prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Dennis Jay Santos

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A prison guard walks towards the prison compound following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed the prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Prison inmates, who were not part of those who escaped, prepare to enter the prison following the escape of more than 150 inmates after gunmen stormed a prison in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Dennis Jay Santos

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A prison officer points to a wall with blood stains belonging to a prison guard who was killed after gunmen stormed the prison and freed more than 150 inmates, in North Cotabato province, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
