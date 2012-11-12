Hamid Karzai in India
Hamid Karzai (R) speaks with Chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi during their meeting in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai displays a scroll to the media at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 12, 2012. Afghanistan is "ripe and ready" for Indian investments in mining and other sectors, Karzai told business...more
Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai displays a scroll to the media at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 12, 2012. Afghanistan is "ripe and ready" for Indian investments in mining and other sectors, Karzai told business leaders in Mumbai on Saturday at the start of a trip to woo investors for his war-ravaged country. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
(From L to R) Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee listen to questions from the media during Karzai's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi...more
(From L to R) Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee listen to questions from the media during Karzai's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) adjusts his cloak while speaking with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during Karzai's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B...more
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee during Karzai's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
A member of presidential staff (L) salutes to Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai after Karzai's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) walks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B...more
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B...more
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai inspects the guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of presidential palace in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) inspects the guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) speaks with Trade Minister Anand Sharma during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) shakes hands with Trade Minister Anand Sharma (L) and Chairman of the Godrej Group Adi Godrej during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Trade Minister Anand Sharma (L) speaks with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai gestures during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai speaks during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. Karzai is on a five-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai adjusts his hat during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
