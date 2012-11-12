Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 12, 2012 | 10:20pm IST

Hamid Karzai in India

<p>Hamid Karzai (R) speaks with Chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi during their meeting in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Hamid Karzai (R) speaks with Chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi during their meeting in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Monday, November 12, 2012

Hamid Karzai (R) speaks with Chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi during their meeting in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
1 / 19
<p>Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai displays a scroll to the media at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 12, 2012. Afghanistan is "ripe and ready" for Indian investments in mining and other sectors, Karzai told business leaders in Mumbai on Saturday at the start of a trip to woo investors for his war-ravaged country. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai displays a scroll to the media at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 12, 2012. Afghanistan is "ripe and ready" for Indian investments in mining and other sectors, Karzai told business...more

Monday, November 12, 2012

Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai displays a scroll to the media at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 12, 2012. Afghanistan is "ripe and ready" for Indian investments in mining and other sectors, Karzai told business leaders in Mumbai on Saturday at the start of a trip to woo investors for his war-ravaged country. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 19
<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, November 12, 2012

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 19
<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, November 12, 2012

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 19
<p>(From L to R) Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee listen to questions from the media during Karzai's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

(From L to R) Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee listen to questions from the media during Karzai's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi...more

Monday, November 12, 2012

(From L to R) Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee listen to questions from the media during Karzai's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
5 / 19
<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) adjusts his cloak while speaking with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during Karzai's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) adjusts his cloak while speaking with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during Karzai's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B...more

Monday, November 12, 2012

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) adjusts his cloak while speaking with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during Karzai's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
6 / 19
<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee during Karzai's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee during Karzai's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Monday, November 12, 2012

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee during Karzai's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
7 / 19
<p>A member of presidential staff (L) salutes to Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai after Karzai's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

A member of presidential staff (L) salutes to Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai after Karzai's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Monday, November 12, 2012

A member of presidential staff (L) salutes to Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai after Karzai's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
8 / 19
<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) walks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) walks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Monday, November 12, 2012

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (L) walks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
9 / 19
<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B...more

Monday, November 12, 2012

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
10 / 19
<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B...more

Monday, November 12, 2012

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
11 / 19
<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai inspects the guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of presidential palace in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai inspects the guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of presidential palace in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Monday, November 12, 2012

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai inspects the guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of presidential palace in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
12 / 19
<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) inspects the guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) inspects the guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Monday, November 12, 2012

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) inspects the guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi November 12, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
13 / 19
<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) speaks with Trade Minister Anand Sharma during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) speaks with Trade Minister Anand Sharma during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, November 12, 2012

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) speaks with Trade Minister Anand Sharma during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
14 / 19
<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) shakes hands with Trade Minister Anand Sharma (L) and Chairman of the Godrej Group Adi Godrej during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) shakes hands with Trade Minister Anand Sharma (L) and Chairman of the Godrej Group Adi Godrej during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, November 12, 2012

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C) shakes hands with Trade Minister Anand Sharma (L) and Chairman of the Godrej Group Adi Godrej during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
15 / 19
<p>Trade Minister Anand Sharma (L) speaks with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Trade Minister Anand Sharma (L) speaks with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, November 12, 2012

Trade Minister Anand Sharma (L) speaks with Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
16 / 19
<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai gestures during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai gestures during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, November 12, 2012

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai gestures during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
17 / 19
<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai speaks during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. Karzai is on a five-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai speaks during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. Karzai is on a five-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, November 12, 2012

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai speaks during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. Karzai is on a five-day state visit to India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
18 / 19
<p>Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai adjusts his hat during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai adjusts his hat during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, November 12, 2012

Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai adjusts his hat during a business conference in Mumbai November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Remembering the veterans

Remembering the veterans

Next Slideshows

Remembering the veterans

Remembering the veterans

Nations around the world take a day to honor their veterans in memory of their service.

12 Nov 2012
India this week

India this week

Our best photos of the week from across India.

11 Nov 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

10 Nov 2012
Profile: Bashar al-Assad

Profile: Bashar al-Assad

A look at the life of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

09 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast