Homeless camp in Brazil

A member of the Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement rests next to his bed under a tarpaulin while building his shack at the "People's World Cup" camp, which houses an estimate of 2,800 families of the movement, in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, in Sao Paulo May 7, 2014. Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement have been protesting to demand affordable low-income housing from the government. REUTERS/Nacho Doce