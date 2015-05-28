Hospital goes luxe for growth
A general view of the lobby area is pictured at the Fortis Memorial Hospital at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Nurses attend a training session at the Fortis Memorial Hospital at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A worker stands inside a convenience store at the Fortis Memorial Hospital at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A general view of the lobby area is pictured at the Fortis Memorial Hospital at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A cafe in the lobby premises is pictured at the Fortis Memorial Hospital at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Employees sit on the helpdesk reception of the Fortis Memorial Hospital at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A vacant hall of a cinema theatre is pictured inside the premises of Fortis Memorial Hospital at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A lab technician works at the Fortis Memorial Hospital at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An exterior view of the Fortis Memorial Hospital is pictured at Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Next Slideshows
Most valuable brands
Apple overtakes Google as the most valuable brand in the world.
Unusual last rites
Strange sendoffs for the recently departed.
China's smokers
China is set to raise the wholesale tax rate for cigarettes to 11 percent from 5 percent in a move to deter smokers in the world's biggest maker and consumer of...
Torrential floods in Texas
Heavy rains turned streets into rivers in the Lone Star State.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.