Pictures | Wed Mar 23, 2016 | 11:50pm IST

India beat Bangladesh in World Twenty20

Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. (L-R) India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja celebrate the dismissal of Bangaldes's captain Mashrafe Mortaza. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. India's players celebrate after winning their match against Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. India's Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates with his teammate after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. India's Suresh Raina (L) and captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C) celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. India's Ravichandran Ashwin (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mohammad Mithun. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. Bangaldes's Mashrafe Mortaza (R) is bowled as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. India's Hardik Pandya reacts. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) stumps Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mohammad Mithun. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. India's Ravindra Jadeja is bowled by Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. India's Hardik Pandya walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) plays a shot watched by Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. India's Suresh Raina (R) plays a shot watched by Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim appeals successfully for the wicket of India's Shikhar Dhawan. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman takes a catch to dismiss India's Rohit Sharma. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. India's Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
