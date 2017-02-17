India this week
A woman wearing a burka leaves a polling booth after voting during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man prepares food at a roadside shop in Kolkata, February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
The Yakovlevs team performs during the Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Girls practice martial arts at a school in Ahmedabad, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A vendor arranges "paani puri", a traditional Indian snack, inside his home at a slum area in Kolkata, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker welds iron rods inside a workshop in Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A policeman uses a baton to disperse the crowd as V. K. Sasikala (not pictured), general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and confidante of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaram, arrives to surrender,...more
School children cheer as they celebrate India�s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle's (PSLV-C37) take off which carried 104 satellites in a single mission, at a school in Ahmedabad, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
V. K. Sasikala, general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and confidante of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaram, pays homage at Jayalalithaa's memorial in Chennai, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People watch as India�s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) carrying 104 satellites in a single mission lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft flies during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Skycat Wingwalkers from the Scandinavian Airshow perform during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Uber and Ola drivers stand next to their parked vehicle's during a protest in New Delhi, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Infosys Chief Executive Vishal Sikka attends a news conference in Mumbai, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Uber and Ola drivers shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman displays her ink marked finger after voting during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
V. K. Sasikala, general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), greets supporters as she leaves a resort at Kuvathur, in Chennai, February 14, 2017. Picture taken on February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
The Indian Air Force Sarang helicopter flies during the inauguration of Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A SAAB Gripen fighter plane flies during the Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
The Indian Air Force's aerobatic display team 'Surya Kiran' performs during Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa
