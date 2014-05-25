India This Week

Edition:
A fisherman from India (C) leaves after his release from Karachi's District Jail Malir, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Fishermen from India sit in a bus after their release from Karachi's District Jail Malir May 25, 2014. Pakistani authorities on Sunday released 58 detained Indian fishermen, who were imprisoned for illegally venturing into the country's territorial waters, and a civilian from District Jail Malir as a goodwill gesture between the two countries ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Indian government led by Narendra Modi on Monday, local media reported. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

China's team members celebrate their win over Japan in the final match of the Uber Cup badminton championship in New Delhi May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

India's team members pose with their bronze medals and the national flag during award ceremony in the Uber Cup badminton championship in New Delhi May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Afghan security officers investigate near smoke rising from a residential building, where insurgents were holed up in, after an attack on the Indian consulate in Herat province May 23, 2014. A handful of heavily armed insurgents, including suicide bombers, launched the rocket propelled grenade and gun attack on the Indian consulate in Afghanistan's western city of Herat hours before dawn on Friday, officials said. Police said Afghan security forces had killed the attackers, who were holed up in buildings overlooking the consulate, following a firefight that lasted several hours. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Muslims perform Friday prayers as security personnel stand guard next to placards, made in protest against an invitation sent to Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in Kolkata May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A vendor waits for customers at his shop selling wrist watches along a roadside in Kolkata May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Children play in the waters of the Arabian Sea on a beach in Mumbai May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Anandiben Patel, the newly appointed chief minister of Gujarat, takes her oath during a swearing-in ceremony at Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Devotees sit on the rocks after performing prayers at a shrine along the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi (L), son and lawmaker Rahul Gandhi (C), daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (2nd R) and Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra (3rd R) sit after paying respects at the Rajiv Gandhi memorial on the occasion of the former prime minister's 23rd death anniversary in New Delhi May 21, 2014. Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a female suicide bomber during election campaigning on May 21, 1991. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt returns a shot to Japan's Minatsu Mitani during their women's singles match in the Uber Cup badminton championship in New Delhi May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Arvind Kejriwal, the head of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which briefly controlled the state government in Delhi, looks out from inside his car as he arrives at a court in New Delhi May 21, 2014. Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody for two days by a New Delhi court on Wednesday in connection with a defamation case filed against him by Nitin Gadkari, a leader of Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). REUTERS/Stringer

A man carries sacks of dried fish at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime minister-elect, bows down in respect at the steps of the parliament house upon his arrival to attend the BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, who will be the next prime minister of India, shows to the media a letter which he received from President Pranab Mukherjee after meeting him at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Kashmiri people carry the coffin of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, an Indian army soldier, during his funeral in Qazipora in the Budgam district of Kashmir May 20, 2014. Mir was killed in a gunfight between Indian army soldiers and suspected militants in Budgam district on Monday, police said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei returns a shot to Germany's Marc Zwiebler during their men's singles match at the Thomas Cup badminton championship in New Delhi May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi (R) and her son and vice-president of Congress Rahul Gandhi attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi May 19, 2014. Both party chief Sonia Gandhi and her son and heir apparent, Rahul, have accepted responsibility for the loss. Ahead of a top-level meeting, party sources said there was no question of either resigning their posts. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

