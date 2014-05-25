India This Week
A fisherman from India (C) leaves after his release from Karachi's District Jail Malir, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Fishermen from India sit in a bus after their release from Karachi's District Jail Malir May 25, 2014. Pakistani authorities on Sunday released 58 detained Indian fishermen, who were imprisoned for illegally venturing into the country's territorial...more
China's team members celebrate their win over Japan in the final match of the Uber Cup badminton championship in New Delhi May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
India's team members pose with their bronze medals and the national flag during award ceremony in the Uber Cup badminton championship in New Delhi May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Afghan security officers investigate near smoke rising from a residential building, where insurgents were holed up in, after an attack on the Indian consulate in Herat province May 23, 2014. A handful of heavily armed insurgents, including suicide...more
Muslims perform Friday prayers as security personnel stand guard next to placards, made in protest against an invitation sent to Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in Kolkata May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A vendor waits for customers at his shop selling wrist watches along a roadside in Kolkata May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Children play in the waters of the Arabian Sea on a beach in Mumbai May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Anandiben Patel, the newly appointed chief minister of Gujarat, takes her oath during a swearing-in ceremony at Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees sit on the rocks after performing prayers at a shrine along the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi (L), son and lawmaker Rahul Gandhi (C), daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (2nd R) and Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra (3rd R) sit after paying respects at the Rajiv Gandhi memorial on the occasion of the former prime...more
Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt returns a shot to Japan's Minatsu Mitani during their women's singles match in the Uber Cup badminton championship in New Delhi May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Arvind Kejriwal, the head of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which briefly controlled the state government in Delhi, looks out from inside his car as he arrives at a court in New Delhi May 21, 2014. Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody for two days by a...more
A man carries sacks of dried fish at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime minister-elect, bows down in respect at the steps of the parliament house upon his arrival to attend the BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, who will be the next prime minister of India, shows to the media a letter which he received from President Pranab Mukherjee after meeting him at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri people carry the coffin of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, an Indian army soldier, during his funeral in Qazipora in the Budgam district of Kashmir May 20, 2014. Mir was killed in a gunfight between Indian army soldiers and suspected militants in Budgam...more
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Deux jours, une nuit" (Two Days, One Night) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei returns a shot to Germany's Marc Zwiebler during their men's singles match at the Thomas Cup badminton championship in New Delhi May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi (R) and her son and vice-president of Congress Rahul Gandhi attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi May 19, 2014. Both party chief Sonia Gandhi and her son and heir apparent, Rahul, have...more
Next Slideshows
Attack on Somali parliament
Al Qaeda-linked militants attack Somalia's parliament.
Clashes in east Ukraine
Violence breaks out between pro-Russian separatists and pro-Ukrainian forces.
Deadly disarming in CAR
French troops open fire on protesters as they try to disarm Muslim rebels in Central African Republic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.