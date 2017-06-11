India v South Africa
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Shikhar Dhawan in action Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Rohit Sharma in action Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's MS Dhoni as South Africa's Imran Tahir is run out Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Bhuvneshaw Kumar bowls to South Africa's Jean Paul Duminy Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Bhuvneshaw Kumar (R) celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Morne Morkel with Virat Kohli (2nd L) Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley...more
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar catches South Africa's Christopher Morris Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Ravindra Jadeja bowls to South Africa's Francois Duminy Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 South Africa's Francois Duplessis in action Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates bowling out South Africa's Quniton De Kock Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates bowling out South Africa's Quniton De Kock with teammates Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Virat Kohli attempts to run out South Africa's Quniton De Kock Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India Fans Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Yuvaj Singh (R) celebrates with Virat Kohli at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Yuvaj Singh (R) celebrates with Virat Kohli at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Yuvaj Singh hits a six to win the match Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Yuvaj Singh (R) celebrates with Virat Kohli at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Yuvaj Singh in action Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Virat Kohli in action Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Shikhar Dhawan in action Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Virat Kohli in action Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Shikhar Dhawan (R) and Virat Kohli in action Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 India's Shikhar Dhawan in action Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v South Africa - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 11, 2017 South Africa's Quniton De Kock celebrates catching India's Rohit Sharma Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
Next Slideshows
India vs Pakistan at Champions Trophy
India plays arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston, UK, in a group match of the ICC Champions Trophy
Real Madrid wins Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1, their third title in four years and 12th in all.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament...
MORE IN PICTURES
PM Modi's Portugal tour
Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.