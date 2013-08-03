Indian consulate attacked in Afghanistan
An Afghan policeman carries a boy as he helps local residents move away from the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
An Afghan policeman carries a child at the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
A man carries a child as local residents leave the area around the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
An Afghan policeman stands at the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan policemen walk near a crater at the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan policemen carry children at the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
A woman and girl walk past at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
An Afghan policeman runs at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
Men walk at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan policemen walk at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
Remains of a dead body are carried away from the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
