Sat Aug 3, 2013

Indian consulate attacked in Afghanistan

<p>An Afghan policeman carries a boy as he helps local residents move away from the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

An Afghan policeman carries a boy as he helps local residents move away from the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

Saturday, August 03, 2013

An Afghan policeman carries a boy as he helps local residents move away from the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>An Afghan policeman carries a child at the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

An Afghan policeman carries a child at the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

Saturday, August 03, 2013

An Afghan policeman carries a child at the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>A man carries a child as local residents leave the area around the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

A man carries a child as local residents leave the area around the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A man carries a child as local residents leave the area around the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>An Afghan policeman stands at the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

An Afghan policeman stands at the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

Saturday, August 03, 2013

An Afghan policeman stands at the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>Afghan policemen walk near a crater at the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

Afghan policemen walk near a crater at the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Afghan policemen walk near a crater at the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>Afghan policemen carry children at the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

Afghan policemen carry children at the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Afghan policemen carry children at the site of a suicide attack at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>A woman and girl walk past at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

A woman and girl walk past at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

Saturday, August 03, 2013

A woman and girl walk past at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>An Afghan policeman runs at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

An Afghan policeman runs at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

Saturday, August 03, 2013

An Afghan policeman runs at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>Men walk at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

Men walk at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Men walk at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>Afghan policemen walk at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

Afghan policemen walk at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Afghan policemen walk at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>Remains of a dead body are carried away from the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

Remains of a dead body are carried away from the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

Saturday, August 03, 2013

Remains of a dead body are carried away from the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz

