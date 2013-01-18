Jakarta under water
Women react as they flee from their flooded area in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Women react as they flee from their flooded area in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
People sit on an inflatable raft as they move through a flooded street to try to reach higher ground, in the business district in Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People sit on an inflatable raft as they move through a flooded street to try to reach higher ground, in the business district in Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A child sleeps in a public bus used as a temporary shelter for residents who fled their flooded houses in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
A child sleeps in a public bus used as a temporary shelter for residents who fled their flooded houses in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Indonesian women workers stand on a fire truck as they evacuate from their offices to higher grounds at the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. iREUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian women workers stand on a fire truck as they evacuate from their offices to higher grounds at the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. iREUTERS/Beawiharta
Residents push a car in flood waters in west Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri
Residents push a car in flood waters in west Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri
People walk on the Bundaran Hotel Indonesia roundabout during flooding in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People walk on the Bundaran Hotel Indonesia roundabout during flooding in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A woman stands in her food stall in the flooded business area in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
A woman stands in her food stall in the flooded business area in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Students cross a flooded street as they make their way home in the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Students cross a flooded street as they make their way home in the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A woman stands in flood waters in front of her shop in Jakarta, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
A woman stands in flood waters in front of her shop in Jakarta, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
A child cries on a raft while leaving behind his home due to floodwaters in Jakarta, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Supri
A child cries on a raft while leaving behind his home due to floodwaters in Jakarta, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Supri
Indonesian workers sit on a fire truck as they evacuate from their offices to higher grounds at the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian workers sit on a fire truck as they evacuate from their offices to higher grounds at the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People sit in their cars as they are stranded on a flooded street in the business district in Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People sit in their cars as they are stranded on a flooded street in the business district in Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A child holds a doll as she sits on a railway track near her flood-affected house in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A child holds a doll as she sits on a railway track near her flood-affected house in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A father escorts his son as they evacuate a flooded area in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
A father escorts his son as they evacuate a flooded area in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
A woman walks in front of her flooded house in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
A woman walks in front of her flooded house in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Indonesian workers walk through a flooded street at the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian workers walk through a flooded street at the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People are transported across a flooded road on a wooden cart in Jakarta, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
People are transported across a flooded road on a wooden cart in Jakarta, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Residents stay outside their flooded house in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Residents stay outside their flooded house in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
A woman crosses a flooded area at the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Supri
A woman crosses a flooded area at the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Supri
A woman stands in front of her flooded house in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
A woman stands in front of her flooded house in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Schoolchildren cross a flooded area at the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Supri
Schoolchildren cross a flooded area at the business district in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Supri
Villagers walk through the flooded Jakarta-Merak toll road to reach their houses at Undar-Andir village near Serang, in Indonesia's Banten province, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Villagers walk through the flooded Jakarta-Merak toll road to reach their houses at Undar-Andir village near Serang, in Indonesia's Banten province, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Container trucks are pictured stranded in flood waters on a road in west Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri
Container trucks are pictured stranded in flood waters on a road in west Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri
A man carrying his daughter on his shoulders walks through flood waters followed by his family in west Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri
A man carrying his daughter on his shoulders walks through flood waters followed by his family in west Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri
An Indonesian man carrying his baby walks through flood waters in west Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri
An Indonesian man carrying his baby walks through flood waters in west Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri
Flood waters inundate the main street in west Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri
Flood waters inundate the main street in west Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri
A man holds his son on his shoulders as they walk in a flooded area in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
A man holds his son on his shoulders as they walk in a flooded area in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Residents walk through floodwaters as they flee from their flooded area in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Residents walk through floodwaters as they flee from their flooded area in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
People ride motorcycles through a flooded street in the business district in Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People ride motorcycles through a flooded street in the business district in Jakarta, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Rescue workers evacuate residents from their flooded area in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Rescue workers evacuate residents from their flooded area in Jakarta, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Next Slideshows
India this week
A collection of our best pictures from across India in the past week.
Ancient finds
A look at artifacts discovered during archaeological digs.
Kumbh Mela pilgrims
Hindu devotees from India and around the world gather in Allahabad for the world's largest religious festival.
Blessed pets
Mexican pets are blessed on the day of Saint Anthony Abate, the patron saint of domestic animals.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.