Pictures | Thu Jul 30, 2015

Jolie's humanitarian work

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie Pitt shakes hand with Kachin ethnic refugee kid as she visits Jam Mai Kaung IDP camp in Myitkyina capital city of Kachin state, Myanmar, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie Pitt shakes hand with Kachin ethnic refugee kid as she visits Jam Mai Kaung IDP camp in Myitkyina capital city of Kachin state, Myanmar, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie Pitt shakes hand with Kachin ethnic refugee kid as she visits Jam Mai Kaung IDP camp in Myitkyina capital city of Kachin state, Myanmar, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie Pitt and her son Maddox visit Jam Mai Kaung IDP camp in Myitkyina capital city of Kachin state, Myanmar, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie Pitt and her son Maddox visit Jam Mai Kaung IDP camp in Myitkyina capital city of Kachin state, Myanmar, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie Pitt and her son Maddox visit Jam Mai Kaung IDP camp in Myitkyina capital city of Kachin state, Myanmar, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Yazidi refugee women stand behind a banner as they wait for the arrival of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy Angelina Jolie at a Syrian and Iraqi refugee camp in the southern Turkish town of Midyat in Mardin province, Turkey, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Yazidi refugee women stand behind a banner as they wait for the arrival of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy Angelina Jolie at a Syrian and Iraqi refugee camp in the southern Turkish town of Midyat in Mardin province, Turkey, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Yazidi refugee women stand behind a banner as they wait for the arrival of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy Angelina Jolie at a Syrian and Iraqi refugee camp in the southern Turkish town of Midyat in Mardin province, Turkey, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Special Envoy Angelina Jolie (C) arrives at a Syrian and Iraqi refugee camp in the southern Turkish town of Midyat in Mardin province, Turkey, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Special Envoy Angelina Jolie (C) arrives at a Syrian and Iraqi refugee camp in the southern Turkish town of Midyat in Mardin province, Turkey, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Special Envoy Angelina Jolie (C) arrives at a Syrian and Iraqi refugee camp in the southern Turkish town of Midyat in Mardin province, Turkey, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets members of the Yazidi minority in Khanke internally displaced person Camp in Dohuk, northern Iraq January 25, 2015. REUTERS/UNHCR/Andrew McConnell

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets members of the Yazidi minority in Khanke internally displaced person Camp in Dohuk, northern Iraq January 25, 2015. REUTERS/UNHCR/Andrew McConnell

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets members of the Yazidi minority in Khanke internally displaced person Camp in Dohuk, northern Iraq January 25, 2015. REUTERS/UNHCR/Andrew McConnell
Actress and campaigner Angelina Jolie speaks alongside U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague at a summit to end sexual violence in conflict, at the Excel centre in London June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress and campaigner Angelina Jolie speaks alongside U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague at a summit to end sexual violence in conflict, at the Excel centre in London June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Friday, June 13, 2014
Actress and campaigner Angelina Jolie speaks alongside U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague at a summit to end sexual violence in conflict, at the Excel centre in London June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Actress Angelina Jolie reacts at Srebrenica Genocide Memorial in Potocari after laying a wreath, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Actress Angelina Jolie reacts at Srebrenica Genocide Memorial in Potocari after laying a wreath, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Friday, March 28, 2014
Actress Angelina Jolie reacts at Srebrenica Genocide Memorial in Potocari after laying a wreath, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
UNHCR's special envoy actress Angelina Jolie smiles as she meets with Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley February 23, 2014. REUTERS/UNHCR/A.McConell

UNHCR's special envoy actress Angelina Jolie smiles as she meets with Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley February 23, 2014. REUTERS/UNHCR/A.McConell

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2014
UNHCR's special envoy actress Angelina Jolie smiles as she meets with Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley February 23, 2014. REUTERS/UNHCR/A.McConell
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy, actress Angelina Jolie, listens during a United Nations Security Council meeting on women, peace, security, and sexual violence in conflict at United Nations Headquarters in New York June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy, actress Angelina Jolie, listens during a United Nations Security Council meeting on women, peace, security, and sexual violence in conflict at United Nations Headquarters in New York June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2013
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy, actress Angelina Jolie, listens during a United Nations Security Council meeting on women, peace, security, and sexual violence in conflict at United Nations Headquarters in New York June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Angelina Jolie accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 5th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Angelina Jolie accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 5th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Angelina Jolie accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 5th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie speaks during an annual meeting of UNHCR's governing executive committee in Geneva October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie speaks during an annual meeting of UNHCR's governing executive committee in Geneva October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2011
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie speaks during an annual meeting of UNHCR's governing executive committee in Geneva October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits Somali refugees at Shousha Camp at Ras Djir, Tunisia, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits Somali refugees at Shousha Camp at Ras Djir, Tunisia, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2011
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits Somali refugees at Shousha Camp at Ras Djir, Tunisia, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR
UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie (L) meets with 35-year-old Khanum Gul, a mother of eight and her youngest son, Samir at their makeshift home at Tamil Mill Bus site in Kabul, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner

UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie (L) meets with 35-year-old Khanum Gul, a mother of eight and her youngest son, Samir at their makeshift home at Tamil Mill Bus site in Kabul, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2011
UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie (L) meets with 35-year-old Khanum Gul, a mother of eight and her youngest son, Samir at their makeshift home at Tamil Mill Bus site in Kabul, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner
Angelina Jolie arrives at the Jalozai flood victim relief camp during her visit to flood affected areas and relief camps supported by the UNHCR, in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province, September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Angelina Jolie arrives at the Jalozai flood victim relief camp during her visit to flood affected areas and relief camps supported by the UNHCR, in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province, September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Tuesday, September 07, 2010
Angelina Jolie arrives at the Jalozai flood victim relief camp during her visit to flood affected areas and relief camps supported by the UNHCR, in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province, September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
UNHCR's Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie speaks with Nourelhuda (L), the daughter of Ibtisam and Mazin, who are Iraqi refugees living in Jaramana, at a suburb in southern Damascus, Syria, October 2, 2009. REUTERS/UNHCR/Salah Malkawi

UNHCR's Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie speaks with Nourelhuda (L), the daughter of Ibtisam and Mazin, who are Iraqi refugees living in Jaramana, at a suburb in southern Damascus, Syria, October 2, 2009. REUTERS/UNHCR/Salah Malkawi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2009
UNHCR's Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie speaks with Nourelhuda (L), the daughter of Ibtisam and Mazin, who are Iraqi refugees living in Jaramana, at a suburb in southern Damascus, Syria, October 2, 2009. REUTERS/UNHCR/Salah Malkawi
In this handout photo provided by the office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie is seen with Karenni refugee children in Thailand's Mae Hong Son Province, near the Thai-Myanmar border, February 4, 2009. REUTERS/UNHCR/K.McKinsey

In this handout photo provided by the office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie is seen with Karenni refugee children in Thailand's Mae Hong Son Province, near the Thai-Myanmar border, February 4, 2009. REUTERS/UNHCR/K.McKinsey

Reuters / Friday, February 06, 2009
In this handout photo provided by the office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie is seen with Karenni refugee children in Thailand's Mae Hong Son Province, near the Thai-Myanmar border, February 4, 2009. REUTERS/UNHCR/K.McKinsey
Actress Angelina Jolie visits the Green Zone in Baghdad, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/James Deady/U. S. Department of Defense

Actress Angelina Jolie visits the Green Zone in Baghdad, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/James Deady/U. S. Department of Defense

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2008
Actress Angelina Jolie visits the Green Zone in Baghdad, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/James Deady/U. S. Department of Defense
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador actress Angelina Jolie listens to an earthquake survivor during her visit to Jabel Sharoon, a remote village in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, November 26, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR/Handout

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador actress Angelina Jolie listens to an earthquake survivor during her visit to Jabel Sharoon, a remote village in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, November 26, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR/Handout

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador actress Angelina Jolie listens to an earthquake survivor during her visit to Jabel Sharoon, a remote village in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, November 26, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR/Handout
Hollywood actress and Oscar winner, Angelina Jolie, plays with Afghan refugee children during her visit at Kacha Gari refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 5, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR

Hollywood actress and Oscar winner, Angelina Jolie, plays with Afghan refugee children during her visit at Kacha Gari refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 5, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Hollywood actress and Oscar winner, Angelina Jolie, plays with Afghan refugee children during her visit at Kacha Gari refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 5, 2005. REUTERS/UNHCR
Angelina Jolie climbs aboard a bus during her visit to the Kacha Gari refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 5, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer

Angelina Jolie climbs aboard a bus during her visit to the Kacha Gari refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 5, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Angelina Jolie climbs aboard a bus during her visit to the Kacha Gari refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 5, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer
UN goodwill ambassador Angelina Jolie visiti's a group of displaced children at a camp in eastern town of Bunia in Democratic Republic of Congo, September 11, 2003. REUTERS/File

UN goodwill ambassador Angelina Jolie visiti's a group of displaced children at a camp in eastern town of Bunia in Democratic Republic of Congo, September 11, 2003. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
UN goodwill ambassador Angelina Jolie visiti's a group of displaced children at a camp in eastern town of Bunia in Democratic Republic of Congo, September 11, 2003. REUTERS/File
