Life in a polygamist community
Abel Morrison, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, tends to a community garden with several of his children at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Homes emerge from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. The "Rock" as it is referred to by the approximately 100 people living there in about 15 families, was founded about 35 years ago on a sandstone...more
Suzanne Morrison, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, (2nd L) harvests beets with her daughter Sophia Morrison, 8, (L), and Melinda Gilbert, a fundamentalist Mormon who is monogamous, at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah,...more
Anna Knecht, a fundamentalist Mormon who is monogamous, tends to her newborn daughter Evahny Knecht, at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Fundamentalist Mormons, some of whom are monogamous and others who practice polygamy, harvest the community garden along with their children at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. Polygamy was a part of the teachings of...more
Cary Knecht, a fundamentalist Mormon who is monogamous, (L), harvests potatoes with Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, along with his first wife Catrina Foster and several of his 13 children from his two wives, enter the Charity House at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012....more
Moroni Foster, 13, whose family are fundamentalist Mormons practicing polygamy, holds a beet he collected from the community garden at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, walks with his first wife Catrina Foster and several of his 13 children from his two wives at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Fundamentalist Mormons, some of whom are monogamous and others who are practicing polygamy, harvest the community garden along with their children at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Girls play on a trampoline near a home blasted from a from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012.REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Melinda Gilbert and her husband Brian Gilbert, fundamentalist Mormons who are monogamous, harvest potatoes at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Suzanne Morrison, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, sorts potatoes from the community garden with her daughter Eve, 2, at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Catrina Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, brushes her daughter Christa Foster's hair, 9, in their home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, visits with several of his 13 children from two wives in their home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012.REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Bradee Barlow, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, holds her newborn daughter Lucy while she shops at the store room at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, left, prepares dinner with his first wife Catrina Foster and their daughter Evangelina, 1, the youngest of several of his 13 children from his two wives, in their home blasted from a rock...more
A bible scripture hangs on the wall as Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, eats dinner in their home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Evangelina Foster, whose parents are fundamentalist Mormons practicing polygamy, eats dinner at her home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community outside Moab, Utah, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Enoch Foster, a fundamentalist Mormon practicing polygamy, prays before a meal with his first wife Catrina Foster, second from left, and several of his 13 children from two wives in their home blasted from a rock wall at the Rockland Ranch community...more
