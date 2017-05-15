Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 15, 2017 | 7:06pm IST

Macron takes power in France

French President Emmanuel Macron listens as Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo delivers her speech during a ceremony at the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French President Emmanuel Macron listens as Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo delivers her speech during a ceremony at the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron listens as Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo delivers her speech during a ceremony at the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron waves as stands in the military command car on the Champs-Elysees to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron waves as stands in the military command car on the Champs-Elysees to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron waves as stands in the military command car on the Champs-Elysees to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
Close
2 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux during the handover ceremony in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux during the handover ceremony in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux during the handover ceremony in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
3 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool
Close
4 / 19
General view of the Elysee Palace with the red carpet in the courtyard during the handover ceremony between outgoing French President Francois Hollande and President-elect Emmanuel Macron, in Paris. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

General view of the Elysee Palace with the red carpet in the courtyard during the handover ceremony between outgoing French President Francois Hollande and President-elect Emmanuel Macron, in Paris. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
General view of the Elysee Palace with the red carpet in the courtyard during the handover ceremony between outgoing French President Francois Hollande and President-elect Emmanuel Macron, in Paris. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
Close
5 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool
Close
6 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron observes a minute of silence as he attends a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron observes a minute of silence as he attends a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron observes a minute of silence as he attends a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
Close
7 / 19
The parents of French President Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Michel Macron and Fran�oise Nogues-Macron, listen during his inauguration at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

The parents of French President Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Michel Macron and Fran�oise Nogues-Macron, listen during his inauguration at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
The parents of French President Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Michel Macron and Fran�oise Nogues-Macron, listen during his inauguration at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool
Close
8 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron greets people in the crowd after attending a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron greets people in the crowd after attending a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron greets people in the crowd after attending a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool
Close
9 / 19
Sebastien Auziere, son of Brigitte Trogneux, pose with his wife Christelle and their chilfren as they arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Sebastien Auziere, son of Brigitte Trogneux, pose with his wife Christelle and their chilfren as they arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
Sebastien Auziere, son of Brigitte Trogneux, pose with his wife Christelle and their chilfren as they arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
10 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo walk togehter to attend a ceremony at the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo walk togehter to attend a ceremony at the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo walk togehter to attend a ceremony at the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
11 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron escorts former President Francois Hollande who leaves after the handover ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron escorts former President Francois Hollande who leaves after the handover ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron escorts former President Francois Hollande who leaves after the handover ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool
Close
12 / 19
Tiphaine Auziere, daughter of Brigitte Trogneux, and her companion Antoine Choteau arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tiphaine Auziere, daughter of Brigitte Trogneux, and her companion Antoine Choteau arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris....more

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
Tiphaine Auziere, daughter of Brigitte Trogneux, and her companion Antoine Choteau arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
13 / 19
Laurence Auziere Jourdan, daughter of Brigitte Trogneux, her husband Guillaume and their children arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Laurence Auziere Jourdan, daughter of Brigitte Trogneux, her husband Guillaume and their children arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
Laurence Auziere Jourdan, daughter of Brigitte Trogneux, her husband Guillaume and their children arrive to attend the handover ceremony between French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
14 / 19
Rain falls as French President Emmanuel Macron stands in his car while returning from a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool

Rain falls as French President Emmanuel Macron stands in his car while returning from a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
Rain falls as French President Emmanuel Macron stands in his car while returning from a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool
Close
15 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron waves as stands in the military command car on the Champs-Elysees to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron waves as stands in the military command car on the Champs-Elysees to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron waves as stands in the military command car on the Champs-Elysees to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
Close
16 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he leaves the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he leaves the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he leaves the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
17 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool
Close
18 / 19
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose for photographers after Macron's inauguration ceremony in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose for photographers after Macron's inauguration ceremony in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose for photographers after Macron's inauguration ceremony in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Next Slideshows

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

13 May 2017
India this week

India this week

A look at our best photos from India this week.

12 May 2017
Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

10 May 2017
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three...

08 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast