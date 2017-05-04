Macron vs Le Pen

Emmanuel Macron gestures to supporters after the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, April 23, 2017. If Macron wins Sunday's French presidential run-off, Europe's pro-EU liberals will finally have their champion. For centrists...more

Emmanuel Macron gestures to supporters after the first round of the French presidential election in Paris, April 23, 2017. If Macron wins Sunday's French presidential run-off, Europe's pro-EU liberals will finally have their champion. For centrists who have been licking their wounds since Britain voted to quit the EU a year ago, the 39-year-old will be the gallant young hero who slew the most dangerous populist dragon of them all, the National Front's Marine Le Pen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

