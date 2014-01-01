Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jan 2, 2014 | 3:10am IST

Marijuana for sale in Colorado

<p>Cheri Hackett, (C) co-owner of the Botana Care marijuana store celebrates just before opening her doors to customers for the first time in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. Marijuana proprietors in Colorado are pioneers in a new chapter of America's drug culture that marks the first time cannabis will be legally produced, sold and taxed under a special system many states have long established for alcohol sales. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Cheri Hackett, (C) co-owner of the Botana Care marijuana store celebrates just before opening her doors to customers for the first time in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. Marijuana proprietors in Colorado are pioneers in a new chapter of...more

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Cheri Hackett, (C) co-owner of the Botana Care marijuana store celebrates just before opening her doors to customers for the first time in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. Marijuana proprietors in Colorado are pioneers in a new chapter of America's drug culture that marks the first time cannabis will be legally produced, sold and taxed under a special system many states have long established for alcohol sales. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 14
<p>Taylor Smith puts up a sign at the Botana Care marijuana store just before opening the doors to customers for the first time in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Taylor Smith puts up a sign at the Botana Care marijuana store just before opening the doors to customers for the first time in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Taylor Smith puts up a sign at the Botana Care marijuana store just before opening the doors to customers for the first time in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
2 / 14
<p>People wait in line to be among the first to legally buy recreational marijuana at the Botana Care store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

People wait in line to be among the first to legally buy recreational marijuana at the Botana Care store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

People wait in line to be among the first to legally buy recreational marijuana at the Botana Care store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
3 / 14
<p>Customers look over their choices in recreational marijuana products at the Botana Care store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Customers look over their choices in recreational marijuana products at the Botana Care store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Customers look over their choices in recreational marijuana products at the Botana Care store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 14
<p>Cheri Hackett, (R) co-owner of the Botana Care marijuana shop, watches as Jesse Phillips (C) has his ID checked before being the first person to legally buy recreational marijuana at her store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Cheri Hackett, (R) co-owner of the Botana Care marijuana shop, watches as Jesse Phillips (C) has his ID checked before being the first person to legally buy recreational marijuana at her store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick...more

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Cheri Hackett, (R) co-owner of the Botana Care marijuana shop, watches as Jesse Phillips (C) has his ID checked before being the first person to legally buy recreational marijuana at her store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
5 / 14
<p>Damian Stasek (L) and Sterling Hamilton (R) celebrate being the second and third persons, respectively, to legally buy recreational marijuana at the BotanaCare store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Damian Stasek (L) and Sterling Hamilton (R) celebrate being the second and third persons, respectively, to legally buy recreational marijuana at the BotanaCare store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Damian Stasek (L) and Sterling Hamilton (R) celebrate being the second and third persons, respectively, to legally buy recreational marijuana at the BotanaCare store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
6 / 14
<p>Grower Steve Jenkins checks out his marijuana plants at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Grower Steve Jenkins checks out his marijuana plants at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Grower Steve Jenkins checks out his marijuana plants at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
7 / 14
<p>A fully budded marijuana plant ready for trimming is seen at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A fully budded marijuana plant ready for trimming is seen at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

A fully budded marijuana plant ready for trimming is seen at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
8 / 14
<p>Various marijuana strains are prepared for sale at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Various marijuana strains are prepared for sale at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Various marijuana strains are prepared for sale at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
9 / 14
<p>A worker rolls marijuana joints for sale at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A worker rolls marijuana joints for sale at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

A worker rolls marijuana joints for sale at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
10 / 14
<p>Troy McIntyre, a worker at BotanaCare, prepares bags of the company's sample packs of various strains of marijuana prepared for the store opening tomorrow in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Troy McIntyre, a worker at BotanaCare, prepares bags of the company's sample packs of various strains of marijuana prepared for the store opening tomorrow in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Troy McIntyre, a worker at BotanaCare, prepares bags of the company's sample packs of various strains of marijuana prepared for the store opening tomorrow in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
11 / 14
<p>Danielle Hackett prepares marijuana buds for sale at BotanaCare in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Danielle Hackett prepares marijuana buds for sale at BotanaCare in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Danielle Hackett prepares marijuana buds for sale at BotanaCare in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
12 / 14
<p>Danielle Hackett prepares marijuana buds for sale at BotanaCare in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Danielle Hackett prepares marijuana buds for sale at BotanaCare in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Danielle Hackett prepares marijuana buds for sale at BotanaCare in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
13 / 14
<p>Joe Rey, a grower at 3D Cannabis Center, waters marijuana plants at the company facility in Denver December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Joe Rey, a grower at 3D Cannabis Center, waters marijuana plants at the company facility in Denver December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Joe Rey, a grower at 3D Cannabis Center, waters marijuana plants at the company facility in Denver December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
World rings in New Year

World rings in New Year

Next Slideshows

World rings in New Year

World rings in New Year

Ushering in 2014 with fireworks and festivities around the globe.

01 Jan 2014
Frozen art

Frozen art

Elaborate ice and snow sculptures shaped into everything from movie characters to towering castles.

01 Jan 2014
Digging for white gold

Digging for white gold

On the hunt for the elusive white truffle in the hills of Italy's Piedmont region.

27 Dec 2013
Christmas in India

Christmas in India

A pictorial look at Christmas celebrations in the country.

26 Dec 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures