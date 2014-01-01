Marijuana for sale in Colorado
Cheri Hackett, (C) co-owner of the Botana Care marijuana store celebrates just before opening her doors to customers for the first time in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. Marijuana proprietors in Colorado are pioneers in a new chapter of...more
Cheri Hackett, (C) co-owner of the Botana Care marijuana store celebrates just before opening her doors to customers for the first time in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. Marijuana proprietors in Colorado are pioneers in a new chapter of America's drug culture that marks the first time cannabis will be legally produced, sold and taxed under a special system many states have long established for alcohol sales. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Taylor Smith puts up a sign at the Botana Care marijuana store just before opening the doors to customers for the first time in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People wait in line to be among the first to legally buy recreational marijuana at the Botana Care store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Customers look over their choices in recreational marijuana products at the Botana Care store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Cheri Hackett, (R) co-owner of the Botana Care marijuana shop, watches as Jesse Phillips (C) has his ID checked before being the first person to legally buy recreational marijuana at her store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick...more
Damian Stasek (L) and Sterling Hamilton (R) celebrate being the second and third persons, respectively, to legally buy recreational marijuana at the BotanaCare store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Grower Steve Jenkins checks out his marijuana plants at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A fully budded marijuana plant ready for trimming is seen at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Various marijuana strains are prepared for sale at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A worker rolls marijuana joints for sale at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Troy McIntyre, a worker at BotanaCare, prepares bags of the company's sample packs of various strains of marijuana prepared for the store opening tomorrow in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Danielle Hackett prepares marijuana buds for sale at BotanaCare in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Joe Rey, a grower at 3D Cannabis Center, waters marijuana plants at the company facility in Denver December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
