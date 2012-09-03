Masked Faces
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask walks past traffic police during a protest march against Mexican President Felipe Calderon's administration for failing to curb organised crime, outside the National Congress building, in Mexico City September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A protester wears a mask during a rally against Mexican President Felipe Calderon's administration for failing to curb organised crime in Merida September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Francisco Martin
Mexican lucha libre wrestlers chat as they attend the sixth annual "Lucha Libre: the Experience" expo in Mexico City August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Protesters wearing masks take part in an Amnesty International flash mob demonstration in support of Russian punk band Pussy Riot in the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland August 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
A masked devotee dressed as a woman carries an umbrella as he takes part in a parade commemorating the Neku Jatra-Mataya festival, the festival of lights, in Lalitpur August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A fan wearing a mask of Britain's Queen Elizabeth poses during the men's handball Preliminaries Group B match between Denmark and Croatia at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A masked devotee takes part in a parade commemorating the Neku Jatra-Mataya festival, the festival of lights, in Lalitpur August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A masked devotee takes part in a parade commemorating the Neku Jatra-Mataya festival, the festival of lights, in Lalitpur August 4, 2012. throughout the city. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A masked devotee takes part in a parade commemorating the Neku Jatra-Mataya festival, the festival of lights, in Lalitpur August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A masked devotee takes part in a parade commemorating the Neku Jatra-Mataya festival, the festival of lights, in Lalitpur August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A masked man participates in a parade to mark the Gaijatra Festival, also known as the festival of cows, in Kathmandu August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A masked devotee holds a piece of wood representing a snake as he takes part in a parade commemorating the Neku Jatra-Mataya festival, the festival of lights, in Lalitpur August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A masked devotee takes part in a parade commemorating the Neku Jatra-Mataya festival, the festival of lights, in Lalitpur August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mexico soccer supporters await the start of the men's first round Group B football match between Mexico and Switzerland in the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Jesus Alamo shows a Batman logo shaved into his chest hair, as he waits for the midnight premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises", the final installment of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, in Universal City, California, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Juan Antonio Torres, 42, a social worker and member of the Comisiones Obreras (CCOO), lies in a coffin while wearing a mask of Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy during a protest march against austerity measures in Malaga, southern Spain, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A "Kiliki" hits a child with a sponge during the San Fermin festival of "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A masked dancer with gets ready to perform a mask dance during the 77th birthday celebration of exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Kathmandu July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A masked participant takes part during the Gay Pride parade in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A concert-goer wearing a clown mask attends the Rock al Parque music festival in Bogota June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
A Portgual soccer fan wearing a mask arrives for the Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A masked demonstrator marches downtown during one-day strike in Buenos Aires June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Demonstrators wearing masks depicting Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L-R), German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti and French President Francois Hollande pose as they simulate playing a soccer match to protest against the euro zone debt crisis, in front of the Chigi palace in Rome, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A demonstrator wearing a mask representing Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as "Pinocchio" takes part in a demonstration called for by trade unions against government spending cuts, austerity measures and labour reform under the slogan, "Don't stay quiet. Defend your rights", in Madrid June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman wears a mask protesting against Spanish energy firm Repsol during a demonstration in Rio de Janeiro June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
England soccer fans wearing masks of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, cheer before their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against Ukraine at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A Sweden's fan wears the mask of monkey as he cheers before the Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against France at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A demonstrator wearing a Lucha Libre wrestling mask, spreads sawdust to form a large "G20" word on the floor, during a protest against the G20 Summit in Mexico City June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
Italy's soccer fan wearing the mask of former Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconicheers before the Group C Euro 2012 soccer match between Italy and Ireland at the city stadium in Poznan June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Oxfam activists wear masks representing G20 leaders (L-R) Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, U.S. President Barack Obama and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff sitting at a dinner table along a shore in Los Cabos June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A reveller in a mask smiles during the Zurich Pride Festival parade June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An Ukraine's fan wearing a mask waits for the start of their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against France at Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A child wearing a Spider-Man costume waits for arrival of cast members at the world premiere of "The Amazing Spider-Man" in Tokyo June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A soccer fan with mask in Portugal national colors and Denmark flag waits before their Group B Euro 2012 soccer match between Denmark and Portugal at the New Lviv stadium in Lviv, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
An Ireland's fan wearing a mask of Ireland's coach Giovanni Trapattoni waits for the start of their Group C Euro 2012 soccer match against Spain at the PGE Arena stadium in Gdansk, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen
An Ecuador fan wearing a mask is seen before their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Colombia in Quito June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rocio Cabrera
A fan of Russia wearing a mask is pictured before the start of their Group A Euro 2012 soccer match against Czech Republic at the City stadium in Wroclaw June 08, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A supporter of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal (RPP-Nepal) performs a traditional mask dance during a protest rally in Kathmandu June 9, 2012.
Cambodians wear masks on their face as they march in front of the National Assembly during World Environment Day in Phnom Penh June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Masked participants are seen during the Gay Pride Parade in Mexico City June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Bob Clark (L) a 64-year-old former British Army soldier stationed in Germany, wears a mask of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II while his German friend Juergen Hordt wears a mask of Britain's Prince Philip during a so-called "Queen's Diamond Jubilee Rehearsal Tour" on lake Berta in Duisburg June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A supporter of the opposition Sam Rainsy's party (SRP) wears a mask on his face during a local commune election campaign in Phnom Penh June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A Russian opposition protester puts on a mask resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Chancellery in Berlin where Putin is to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A revellers wears a plaster mask during concert at the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman drags a reveller with a dog mask by a leash during the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A biker wears a skeleton mask as his club cruises into town at the 2012 Atlantic Beach Bikefest in Atlantic Beach, South Carolina, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Revellers attend the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Dilara Altun, a 18-year old animal rights activist, poses in a dog mask during a May Day rally in Istanbul May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A boy wearing the mask of a luchador, or Mexican wrestling performer, participates in an Occupy Wall Street rally in Union Square Park on May Day in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A protestor wearing a mask holds a sign referring to Costa Rica's President Laura Chinchilla during a Labour Day demonstration in San Jose May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A person wearing a mask depicting the indigeous character "Achu" (old man) of the Moxos culture, attends a catholic mass before a protest march in Trinidad in the Beni province in the Amazonic region of Bolivia April 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Penitents wearing masks and colourful costumes that depict Roman Centurions take part in a Lenten annual ritual in the town of Mogpog on Marinduque island April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A penitent wearing a mask made of plastic straws joins others with costumes depicting Roman Centurions during a Lenten annual ritual in the town of Mogpog on Marinduque island April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A girl cries upon seeing penitents wearing masks and colourful costumes that depict Roman Centurions during a Lenten annual ritual in the town of Mogpog on Marinduque island April 4, 2012.
A masked demonstrator stands near as debris burns during incidents at the end of a protest demonstration about an airport project in Nantes, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A hooded demonstrator wears a skull mask as debris burns near a bus stop during incidents at the end of a protest demonstration about an airport project in Nantes, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Members of artist group Bingo perform during a rehearsal of the new show of Swiss National-Circus Knie in the town of Rapperswil east of Zurich March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A girl wearing a Peking opera mask looks out behind a screen as she waits to perform during a celebration for the upcoming International Women's Day at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Sex workers wear masks as they participate in a demonstration along the streets of Kenya's capital Nairobi March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A protester wearing a mask and protective suit is seen during an anti-nuclear march in Tokyo March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A protester wearing a mask is seen during an anti-nuclear march in Tokyo March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A protester wearing a mask is seen during an anti-nuclear march in Tokyo March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An opposition supporter in a mask takes part in a protest rally called The White Ring in Moscow, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Masked revelers participate at a Trimery celebration in the city of Strumica, about 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Skopje, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe city, northeastern Brazil February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe city, northeastern Brazil February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A reveller participates in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe city, northeastern Brazil February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A Tibetan monk dressed as a demon adjusts his mask before a religious ceremony, known as "Da Gui" or beating ghost, to celebrate the upcoming Tibetan New Year which starts on February 22 at Yonghegong Lama Temple February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Revellers of the Unidos do Morro Carnival block take part in a parade during the traditional celebration in Obidos, a remote town on the banks of the Amazon River that is named after the ancient town of Obidos in Portugal, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Mokarzel
Revellers of the Unidos do Morro Carnival block take part in a parade during the traditional celebration in Obidos, a remote town on the banks of the Amazon River that is named after the ancient town of Obidos in Portugal, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Mokarzel
Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe city, northeastern Brazil February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A reveller participates in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe city, northeastern Brazil February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe city, northeastern Brazil February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe city, northeastern Brazil February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe city, northeastern Brazil February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe city, northeastern Brazil February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A reveller participates in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe city, northeastern Brazil February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A reveller participates in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Revellers participate in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Revellers pose for photographs at a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A reveller participates in a masked ball during celebrations for the "Carnival of All Colors" in Maragojipe February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A reveler wearing a mask poses for a photo during Carnival celebrations in Salvador February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A person dressed for carnival performs at the Luzern-Carnival in Lucerne February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Musicians dressed for carnival perform at the Luzern-Carnival in Lucerne February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
People dressed for carnival pose for photographers at the start of the Luzern-Carnival in Lucerne in the early morning hours February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Boca Juniors' fan wears a mask as he cheers for his team during their Argentine First Division soccer match agaist Olimpo at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A protester wearing a gorilla mask attends a rally at SNP Square in Bratislava February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Masked revellers pose in St. Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Masked revellers pose in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A masked reveller poses in Saint Mark's Square during the Venetian Carnival in Venice February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Costumed performers from an amusement park pose during a promotional event "Happy Halloween & Horror Night" at the Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Truth Leem
A man wearing a costume talks on a mobile phone in front of a picture of Argentine guerrilla leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara during an annual Halloween celebration in La Paz October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Mercado
An Afghan policeman poses while wearing a mask at an outpost near the town of Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A man wears a mask to celebrate Halloween in Minsk October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Vladimir Nikolsky
An employee wearing a mask entertains children as part of the Manila Ocean park's annual Halloween celebrations October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A masked man poses during a "Halloween Convoy of Terror" in Cali October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A student from the University of Technology wears a Halloween mask during a graduation party at a school campus in Baghdad May 4, 2008. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz
A participant dressed as Pinhead from the film "Hellraiser" takes part in the annual Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in New York October 31, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A worker wearing a Halloween mask to attract customers fills up a motorcycle at a gasoline station in Manila October 31, 2007. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
