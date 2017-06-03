Modi greets Macron
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) says goodbye to French President Emmanuel Macron after a ceremeny at the Arc de Triomphe on the last leg of his four-nation visit in Paris, France, June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron on the last leg of his four-nation visit at the Elysee palace in Paris, France June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron stand in front of the flame of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe on the last leg of his four-nation visit in Paris, France, June 3, 2017....more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron on the last leg of his four-nation visit at the Elysee palace in Paris, France June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron on the last leg of his four-nation visit at the Elysee palace in Paris, France June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron (L) on the last leg of his four-nation visit at the Elysee palace in Paris, France June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron (R) on the last leg of his four-nation visit at the Elysee palace in Paris, France, June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron in the garden of the Elysee Palace following their meeting in Paris, France, June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jacques Demarthon/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron in the garden of the Elysee Palace following their meeting in Paris, France, June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jacques Demarthon/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron in the garden of the Elysee Palace following their meeting in Paris, France, June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jacques Demarthon/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron in the garden of the Elysee Palace following their meeting in Paris, France, June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jacques Demarthon/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C Left) and French President Emmanuel Macron (C Right), flanked by French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian (2ndR), meet for talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 3, 2017....more
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deliver a joint statement after their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Zihnioglu/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shake hands at the end of a joint statement after their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Zihnioglu/Pool
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with flag-bearers of war veteran associations during a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe on the last leg of his four-nation visit in Paris, France, June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
