Thu Oct 11, 2012

On trend: Canary yellow

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt poses at Variety's 4th Annual Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, California October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Actress Claire Danes of the drama series "Homeland" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Actress Julianne Moore of the television movie "Game Change" arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Actress Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Journey 2 : The Mysterious Land" in Los Angeles, California February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Actress Paula Patton arrives at the The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Angelina Jolie arrives for the world premiere of U.S. director Steven Soderbergh's film "Ocean's 13" at the 60th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Singer Solange Knowles arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Actress Michelle Rodriguez arrives at the Fox after party after the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, California January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Actress Eva Mendes arrives for the launch party of Frank Miller's adaptation of the comic series "The Spirit" in London December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Actress Ashley Hinshaw arrives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's "A Night of Firsts" in celebration of the 2012 Golden Globe Award Season and the introduction of Miss Golden Globe in West Hollywood, California December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Television personality and model Heidi Klum arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Actress Sarah Scott arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Actress Elizabeth Banks poses for photographers as she arrives for the European premiere of "The Hunger Games" at the O2 Arena in London March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Actress Shay Mitchell of Canada arrives for the Teen Choice 2012 awards in Los Angeles July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's 'Good Morning America' in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 11, 2012

