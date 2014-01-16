Edition:
Preparing for the SAG Awards

<p>Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Stage hand Scott Papez works on a chandelier in preparation for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>A fully set sample table showing food by Wolfgang Puck, wine, champagne, flowers and table settings is displayed for members of the media during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>A fully set sample table showing food by Wolfgang Puck, wine, champagne, flowers and table settings displayed for members of the media during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Stage hands make stage and room preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Workers unload the first of several 10-foot tall statues of the Actor during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Scenic artists Dena D' Angelo (L) and Sam Costa make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Stage hands work in the background as items to be auctioned at the Screen Actor Guild (SAG) Awards Auction to benefit the SAG Foundation are displayed during preparations for the 20th Annual SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Items to be auctioned at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards Auction to Benefit the SAG Foundation are displayed during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>The first of several 10-foot tall statues awaits placement during preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Stage hands make preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

<p>Stage hands make stage and room preparations for the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

