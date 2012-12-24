Putin in India
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) pose before their meeting at India's presidential palace, Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) pose before their meeting at India's presidential palace, Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with Sonia Gandhi, chief of India's ruling Congress party during their meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with Sonia Gandhi, chief of India's ruling Congress party during their meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Sonia Gandhi, chief of India's ruling Congress party, before their meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Sonia Gandhi, chief of India's ruling Congress party, before their meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attend a press statement following signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attend a press statement following signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh after a press statement following signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh after a press statement following signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd L) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd R) watch Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) exchanges documents with his Indian counterpart Salman Khurshid during a signing ceremony in New Delhi...more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd L) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd R) watch Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) exchanges documents with his Indian counterpart Salman Khurshid during a signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) talks with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) talks with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrive for a signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrive for a signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia's President Vladimir Putin waves to the media as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh watches him, before a meeting at his residence in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mustafa Quraishi/Pool
Russia's President Vladimir Putin waves to the media as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh watches him, before a meeting at his residence in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mustafa Quraishi/Pool
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Next Slideshows
Indian Winter
Life in India during the winter season.
India this week
A selection of the our best photos from across India from this week.
Photos of the week
Our best photos from the past week.
Indian wedding bands
The wedding season in India lasts for about four months when brass bands come together to perform.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.