Pictures | Tue Dec 25, 2012 | 5:10am IST

Putin in India

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) pose before their meeting at India's presidential palace, Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) pose before their meeting at India's presidential palace, Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Tuesday, December 25, 2012

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) pose before their meeting at India's presidential palace, Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with Sonia Gandhi, chief of India's ruling Congress party during their meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with Sonia Gandhi, chief of India's ruling Congress party during their meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Tuesday, December 25, 2012

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with Sonia Gandhi, chief of India's ruling Congress party during their meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Sonia Gandhi, chief of India's ruling Congress party, before their meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Sonia Gandhi, chief of India's ruling Congress party, before their meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Tuesday, December 25, 2012

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Sonia Gandhi, chief of India's ruling Congress party, before their meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attend a press statement following signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attend a press statement following signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Tuesday, December 25, 2012

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh attend a press statement following signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh after a press statement following signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh after a press statement following signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Tuesday, December 25, 2012

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh after a press statement following signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd L) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd R) watch Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) exchanges documents with his Indian counterpart Salman Khurshid during a signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd L) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd R) watch Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) exchanges documents with his Indian counterpart Salman Khurshid during a signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Tuesday, December 25, 2012

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd L) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (2nd R) watch Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) exchanges documents with his Indian counterpart Salman Khurshid during a signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) talks with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) talks with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Tuesday, December 25, 2012

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) talks with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrive for a signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrive for a signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Tuesday, December 25, 2012

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrive for a signing ceremony in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin waves to the media as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh watches him, before a meeting at his residence in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mustafa Quraishi/Pool</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin waves to the media as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh watches him, before a meeting at his residence in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mustafa Quraishi/Pool

Tuesday, December 25, 2012

Russia's President Vladimir Putin waves to the media as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh watches him, before a meeting at his residence in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mustafa Quraishi/Pool

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Tuesday, December 25, 2012

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Tuesday, December 25, 2012

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Tuesday, December 25, 2012

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

