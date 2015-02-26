Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 26, 2015

Riding the Indian railways

Commuters walk past a vendor selling fruits at a railway station in Kolkata February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
A vendor moves from one train to another at a railway station in Kolkata February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
Commuters stand on the door of a passenger train as milk containers hang on the windows in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
Commuters cross railway tracks as trains wait at a suburban station in Mumbai February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
Commuters wait on a crowded railway platform as a train enters a suburban station in Mumbai February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
Commuters try cross railway tracks as trains wait at a suburban station in Mumbai February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
Commuters wait on a crowded railway platform as a train enters a suburban station in Mumbai February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
Commuters wait on a crowded railway platform as a train enters a suburban station in Mumbai February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
Commuters travel in a passenger train as milk containers hang on the windows in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
A commuter peeps out of a passenger train window as the train approaches to a station in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
Commuters hang onto a crowded local passenger train in the eastern Indian city of Patna February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
A commuter walks inside at a railway station in Kolkata February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
A worker cleans railway tracks at a station in the southern Indian city of Chennai February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
A girl peeps out of an emergency window of a passenger train at a station in Ahmedabad February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
Labourers build new railway tracks at Mahishadal village, south of Kolkata February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A labourer carries dried clay to be used in floral vases on a platform as she crosses railway tracks at Mahishadal village, south of Kolkata February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Porters rest as they wait to load goods onto a train at railway platform in Kolkata February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A porter sleeps on a hand cart at a railway platform in Kolkata February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
Labourers work at the installation site of a new railway track on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A man reads the newspaper as he commutes to work by a local train in Mumbai February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
An Indian Railways maintenance staff member reacts as she attempts to climb into the coach of a parked train at a railway station in Bengaluru February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A boy reacts to the camera as he plays on the window grill of a passenger train with its livery pasted with posters of a regional movie at a railway station in Bengaluru February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Passengers sit in a crowded coach of a train at a railway station in Allahabad February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Commuters eat in a crowded coach of a passenger train at a railway station in Kolkata February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A worker cleans rail tracks at a railway station in Kolkata February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Commuters line up to board a passenger train at a railway station in Kolkata February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Porters prepare to load goods onto a train at a railway station in Kolkata February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
An Indian Railway police official films commuters as they board a passenger train at a railway station in Kolkata February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Indian Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu (C) arrives at the parliament to unveil the railway budget in New Delhi February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Indian Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu arrives at the parliament to unveil the railway budget in New Delhi February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Indian Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu arrives at the parliament to unveil the railway budget in New Delhi February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Commuters board suburban trains during the evening rush hour at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
An Indian Railways worker cleans a coach of a passenger train at a railway station in Ahmedabad February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Labourers work at the installation site of a new railway track on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A passenger looks out from the window of a stationed train at a railway station in Jammu February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A woman cooks food next to a train passing through a slum area in Kolkata February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A man takes a bath on a railway track next to a train passing through a slum area in Kolkata February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A worker cleans a stationed train at a railway station in Jammu February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A suburban train passes through a slum area over a bridge in Mumbai February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A man unloads bags containing the railway budget papers, from a vehicle at the parliament in New Delhi February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
