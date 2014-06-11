Rolling Stones on tour
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Mick Jagger and Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Next Slideshows
Jersey Boys premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Jersey Boys" in New York.
Crowning Miss USA
Miss Nevada is crowned Miss USA.
Tony Awards
Highlights from the Tony Awards.
Tony Awards red carpet
Style on the red carpet at the Broadway awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.