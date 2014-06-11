Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 12, 2014 | 1:05am IST

Rolling Stones on tour

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
1 / 16
Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 16
Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 16
Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 16
Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
5 / 16
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 16
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
7 / 16
Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 16
Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
9 / 16
Mick Jagger and Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Mick Jagger and Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Mick Jagger and Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
10 / 16
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 16
Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 16
Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 16
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
14 / 16
Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
15 / 16
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Jersey Boys premiere

Jersey Boys premiere

Next Slideshows

Jersey Boys premiere

Jersey Boys premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Jersey Boys" in New York.

10 Jun 2014
Crowning Miss USA

Crowning Miss USA

Miss Nevada is crowned Miss USA.

09 Jun 2014
Tony Awards

Tony Awards

Highlights from the Tony Awards.

09 Jun 2014
Tony Awards red carpet

Tony Awards red carpet

Style on the red carpet at the Broadway awards.

09 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures