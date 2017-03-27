Running of the Brides
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man ties the shoe of his fiance as they participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Rittchai Prasonsin, 27, and Sirada Thamwanna, 29, cross the finish line to win the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Couples participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A couple participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A bride-to-be sits as she participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A couple participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A couple participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Couples participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Rittchai Prasonsin, 27, and Sirada Thamwanna, 29, react after winning the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A couple participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A bride-to-be participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
India this week
A collection of some of our pictures from India this week.
Trapped in Mosul
About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is...
The child jockeys of camel racing
Young jockeys, mostly small children aged 11 or under, race during the International Camel Racing festival in Egypt.
World Water Day
A look at the world's relationship with water on World Water Day on March 22.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.