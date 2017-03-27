Edition:
Running of the Brides

Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
A man ties the shoe of his fiance as they participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Rittchai Prasonsin, 27, and Sirada Thamwanna, 29, cross the finish line to win the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Couples participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A couple participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A bride-to-be sits as she participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A couple participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A couple participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Couples participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Rittchai Prasonsin, 27, and Sirada Thamwanna, 29, react after winning the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A couple participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A bride-to-be participates in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

