Sao Paulo Fashion Week
A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Cavalera 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Tufi Duek 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Cori 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Cori 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Cori 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Cori 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Model Karlie Kloss of the U.S. presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Model Karlie Kloss of the U.S. presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Animale 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
Lindsay Lohan's legal woes
A look at Lindsay Lohan during her various court appearances and brushes with the law.
GLAAD Media Awards
A look at the stars and celebrities attending the 24th Annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation Media Awards in New York.
Profile: Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne said he was fine and thanked fans for their concern after a reported seizure that led TMZ.com to claim he was in a medically induced coma and near...
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.