Pictures | Wed Mar 20, 2013

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2013/2014 summer collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

