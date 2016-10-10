Student protests in South Africa

A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Demonstrations this year and last over the cost of university education -- prohibitive for many black students -- have...more

A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Demonstrations this year and last over the cost of university education -- prohibitive for many black students -- have highlighted frustration at the inequalities that persist more than two decades after the 1994 end of white minority rule. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

