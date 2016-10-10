Student protests in South Africa
Students demanding free education chant slogans in front of burning barricade outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A riot police officer and private security guards attempt to detain a student as they clashed during protests with students demanding free education on Monday at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Students demanding free education react as they are fired at by riot police officers during a protest outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A bus believed to belong to Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand is torched during protests by students demanding free education on Monday outside the university at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Stringer
A student demanding free education is detained during protests outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A student demanding free education is seen in a police armoured vehicle after being detained during protests outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A demonstrator hurls rocks at shield-wielding private security guards during student protests demanding free education at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A pedestrian crosses a street during protests by students demanding free education on Monday outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A student demanding free education is detained by riot police officers outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A riot police officer runs past burning barricade during clashes with students demanding free education outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A demonstrator holds a placard during student protests demanding free education at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Demonstrations this year and last over the cost of university education -- prohibitive for many black students -- have...more
Demonstrating students disrupt lectures during protests demanding free university education at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
University of Cape Town (UCT) students sing during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
University of Cape Town (UCT) students march to the university's administration block during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Student leader Mcebo Dlamini is detained during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. The current protests were triggered by a government recommendation that 2017 tuition fee increases be...more
A student offers a flower to a police officer after clashes over high tuition fees at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A student throws a rock at a South African police car during clashes over high tuition fees at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Students chant slogans as they carry rocks during clashes with the South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South African police protect their injured colleague during clashes with students at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. The students' refusal to accept fee hikes is another blow for Africa's most advanced economy, which is...more
A student holds rocks during clashes with the South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Students chant slogans during clashes with the South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A student opposing a protest over high tuition fees holds a placard at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Students clash with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Education is an emotive issue in South Africa, where the black majority was largely excluded from higher learning during white minority rule...more
A member of the South African police walks past a police car after it was damaged by students at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Last year students demanding free education marched on Zuma's offices in the capital...more
