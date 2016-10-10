Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Oct 10, 2016 | 10:50pm IST

Student protests in South Africa

Students demanding free education chant slogans in front of burning barricade outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Students demanding free education chant slogans in front of burning barricade outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Students demanding free education chant slogans in front of burning barricade outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A riot police officer and private security guards attempt to detain a student as they clashed during protests with students demanding free education on Monday at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A riot police officer and private security guards attempt to detain a student as they clashed during protests with students demanding free education on Monday at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A riot police officer and private security guards attempt to detain a student as they clashed during protests with students demanding free education on Monday at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Students demanding free education react as they are fired at by riot police officers during a protest outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Students demanding free education react as they are fired at by riot police officers during a protest outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Students demanding free education react as they are fired at by riot police officers during a protest outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A bus believed to belong to Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand is torched during protests by students demanding free education on Monday outside the university at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Stringer

A bus believed to belong to Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand is torched during protests by students demanding free education on Monday outside the university at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A bus believed to belong to Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand is torched during protests by students demanding free education on Monday outside the university at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Stringer
A student demanding free education is detained during protests outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A student demanding free education is detained during protests outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A student demanding free education is detained during protests outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A student demanding free education is seen in a police armoured vehicle after being detained during protests outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A student demanding free education is seen in a police armoured vehicle after being detained during protests outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A student demanding free education is seen in a police armoured vehicle after being detained during protests outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A demonstrator hurls rocks at shield-wielding private security guards during student protests demanding free education at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A demonstrator hurls rocks at shield-wielding private security guards during student protests demanding free education at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A demonstrator hurls rocks at shield-wielding private security guards during student protests demanding free education at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A pedestrian crosses a street during protests by students demanding free education on Monday outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A pedestrian crosses a street during protests by students demanding free education on Monday outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A pedestrian crosses a street during protests by students demanding free education on Monday outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A student demanding free education is detained by riot police officers outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A student demanding free education is detained by riot police officers outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A student demanding free education is detained by riot police officers outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A riot police officer runs past burning barricade during clashes with students demanding free education outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A riot police officer runs past burning barricade during clashes with students demanding free education outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A riot police officer runs past burning barricade during clashes with students demanding free education outside the University of the Witwatersrand at Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A demonstrator holds a placard during student protests demanding free education at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A demonstrator holds a placard during student protests demanding free education at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A demonstrator holds a placard during student protests demanding free education at the Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Demonstrations this year and last over the cost of university education -- prohibitive for many black students -- have highlighted frustration at the inequalities that persist more than two decades after the 1994 end of white minority rule. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Demonstrations this year and last over the cost of university education -- prohibitive for many black students -- have...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A student is seen during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Demonstrations this year and last over the cost of university education -- prohibitive for many black students -- have highlighted frustration at the inequalities that persist more than two decades after the 1994 end of white minority rule. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Demonstrating students disrupt lectures during protests demanding free university education at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Demonstrating students disrupt lectures during protests demanding free university education at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Demonstrating students disrupt lectures during protests demanding free university education at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
University of Cape Town (UCT) students sing during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

University of Cape Town (UCT) students sing during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
University of Cape Town (UCT) students sing during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
University of Cape Town (UCT) students march to the university's administration block during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

University of Cape Town (UCT) students march to the university's administration block during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
University of Cape Town (UCT) students march to the university's administration block during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Student leader Mcebo Dlamini is detained during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. The current protests were triggered by a government recommendation that 2017 tuition fee increases be capped at 8 percent - above South Africa's current inflation rate of 6 percent. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Student leader Mcebo Dlamini is detained during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. The current protests were triggered by a government recommendation that 2017 tuition fee increases be capped at 8 percent - above South Africa's current inflation rate of 6 percent. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Student leader Mcebo Dlamini is detained during clashes with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. The current protests were triggered by a government recommendation that 2017 tuition fee increases be capped at 8 percent - above South Africa's current inflation rate of 6 percent. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A student offers a flower to a police officer after clashes over high tuition fees at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A student offers a flower to a police officer after clashes over high tuition fees at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A student offers a flower to a police officer after clashes over high tuition fees at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A student throws a rock at a South African police car during clashes over high tuition fees at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A student throws a rock at a South African police car during clashes over high tuition fees at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A student throws a rock at a South African police car during clashes over high tuition fees at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Students chant slogans as they carry rocks during clashes with the South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Students chant slogans as they carry rocks during clashes with the South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Students chant slogans as they carry rocks during clashes with the South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South African police protect their injured colleague during clashes with students at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. The students' refusal to accept fee hikes is another blow for Africa's most advanced economy, which is at risk of being cut to "junk" by ratings agencies later this year. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African police protect their injured colleague during clashes with students at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. The students' refusal to accept fee hikes is another blow for Africa's most advanced economy, which is at risk of being cut to "junk" by ratings agencies later this year. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
South African police protect their injured colleague during clashes with students at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. The students' refusal to accept fee hikes is another blow for Africa's most advanced economy, which is at risk of being cut to "junk" by ratings agencies later this year. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A student holds rocks during clashes with the South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A student holds rocks during clashes with the South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A student holds rocks during clashes with the South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Students chant slogans during clashes with the South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Students chant slogans during clashes with the South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Students chant slogans during clashes with the South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A student opposing a protest over high tuition fees holds a placard at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A student opposing a protest over high tuition fees holds a placard at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A student opposing a protest over high tuition fees holds a placard at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, October 4,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Students clash with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Education is an emotive issue in South Africa, where the black majority was largely excluded from higher learning during white minority rule which ended in 1994. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Students clash with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Education is an emotive issue in South Africa, where the black majority was largely excluded from higher learning during white minority rule which ended in 1994. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Students clash with South African police at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Education is an emotive issue in South Africa, where the black majority was largely excluded from higher learning during white minority rule which ended in 1994. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A member of the South African police walks past a police car after it was damaged by students at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Last year students demanding free education marched on Zuma's offices in the capital Pretoria, prompting him to freeze fee increases. However last week the government announced fee hikes of up to eight percent, leading to the disruption of classes at most universities. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A member of the South African police walks past a police car after it was damaged by students at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Last year students demanding free education marched on Zuma's offices in the capital...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A member of the South African police walks past a police car after it was damaged by students at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. Last year students demanding free education marched on Zuma's offices in the capital Pretoria, prompting him to freeze fee increases. However last week the government announced fee hikes of up to eight percent, leading to the disruption of classes at most universities. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
