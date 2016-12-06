Taking off with Air Force One
Air Force One carrying President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes
An Air Force officer opens the door of Air Force One as President Barack Obama arrives at Joint Base Andrews from New Jersey and New York, in Maryland November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama boards Air Force One as he departs Berlin, Germany November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Air Force One is seen at the Eleftherios Venizelos International airport before the departure of President Barack Obama in Athens, Greece, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Secret Service agents stand beside the President Barack Obama's limousine following his arrival at the Eleftherios Venizelos International airport in Athens, Greece, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
From under his umbrella, President Barack Obama climbs the steps to Air Force One upon his departure from Richmond International Airport in Virginia September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama visits the press cabin on Air Force One shortly after departing Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Barack Obama waves as he boards Air Force One after speaking at a Hillary for America campaign event, in Orlando, Florida, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama arrives at theTegel airport in Berlin, Germany, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
President Barack Obama arrives at John Glenn international airport in Columbus, Ohio, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama boards Air Force One for travel to Pennsylvania and Ohio from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama arrives at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The tail section of Air Force One is pictured on the tarmac at Elmendorf Air Force Base outside Anchorage, Alaska, as President Barack Obama stayed onboard during a refuel stop on his return to the United States from Asia, April 29, 2014....more
President Barack Obama walks to Air Force One in Paris for his departure to Poland after attending the G8 Summit in France, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Air Force One carrying President Barack Obama arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
The rear stairs of Air Force One are lowered to the tarmac at Andrews Air Force Base before President George W. Bush departs Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington for a trip to Texas before returning to Washington December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Larry...more
President Barack Obama waves as he boards Air Force One upon his departure from Joint Base Andrews in Washington, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: India
Our top photos from India in 2016.
Jayalalithaa dies
One of India's most popular politicians, Jayalalithaa Jayaraman, dies following a massive cardiac arrest.
Supporters on edge as Jayalalithaa critical
Crying, waiting and praying - Jayalalithaa's supporters are on edge after the Tamil Nadu leader went into cardiac arrest.
Tokyo Comic Con
Highlights from Tokyo Comic Con.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.