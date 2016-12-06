Edition:
Taking off with Air Force One

Air Force One carrying President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
An Air Force officer opens the door of Air Force One as President Barack Obama arrives at Joint Base Andrews from New Jersey and New York, in Maryland November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
President Barack Obama boards Air Force One as he departs Berlin, Germany November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Air Force One is seen at the Eleftherios Venizelos International airport before the departure of President Barack Obama in Athens, Greece, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Secret Service agents stand beside the President Barack Obama's limousine following his arrival at the Eleftherios Venizelos International airport in Athens, Greece, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
From under his umbrella, President Barack Obama climbs the steps to Air Force One upon his departure from Richmond International Airport in Virginia September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
President Barack Obama visits the press cabin on Air Force One shortly after departing Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2009
President Barack Obama waves as he boards Air Force One after speaking at a Hillary for America campaign event, in Orlando, Florida, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
President Barack Obama arrives at theTegel airport in Berlin, Germany, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
President Barack Obama arrives at John Glenn international airport in Columbus, Ohio, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
President Barack Obama boards Air Force One for travel to Pennsylvania and Ohio from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
President Barack Obama arrives at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
The tail section of Air Force One is pictured on the tarmac at Elmendorf Air Force Base outside Anchorage, Alaska, as President Barack Obama stayed onboard during a refuel stop on his return to the United States from Asia, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, April 29, 2014
President Barack Obama walks to Air Force One in Paris for his departure to Poland after attending the G8 Summit in France, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2011
Air Force One carrying President Barack Obama arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2009
The rear stairs of Air Force One are lowered to the tarmac at Andrews Air Force Base before President George W. Bush departs Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington for a trip to Texas before returning to Washington December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2008
President Barack Obama waves as he boards Air Force One upon his departure from Joint Base Andrews in Washington, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
