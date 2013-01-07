The good ol' hockey game
People play ice hockey on a frozen Neusiedlersee (lake Neusiedel) in Podersdorf, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) east of Vienna February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
A hockey player skates on Lake Louise in the Canadian Rocky Mountains, Alberta, December 3, 2010. REUTERS/Shaun Best
A man plays hockey on an outdoor ice rink in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, December 22, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Anthony McGroggan changes into his hockey gear in the snow on a frozen lake beside the rink at the Canadian National Pond Hockey Championships in Huntsville, approximately 200 km (124.3 miles) north of Toronto, January 27, 2006. REUTERS/J.P....more
Players compete in the Labatt Blue Street Hockey tournament in Buffalo, New York February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Benz
Outdoor hockey players and fans attend the first-ever U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis January 21, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A group of skaters play pond hockey on Lake Louise near the village of Lake Louise, Alberta November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Young people play a game of pickup ice hockey on Lake Louise at dusk in the Rocky Mountains of southwest Alberta November 29, 2004. REUTERS/Andy Clark
With the colours of dusk reflecting off the ice a local resident, with hockey stick in hand, skates on one of the frozen Vermillion Lakes just outside Banff, Alberta November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A skater plays ice hockey on a frozen lake in Beijing December 23, 2010. REUTERS/Fan Di
People play ice hockey by the seaside in Saulkrasti, Latvia, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
The Labatt Blue Street Hockey tournament is underway in Buffalo, New York February 11, 2012. An unusually mild winter in upstate New York forced hundreds of amateur ice hockey players in the yearly pond hockey tournament normally held on Buffalo's...more
