The smoggy skies of China
Smog is seen over the city during haze weather in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
People wearing masks dance at a square among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province. China is in the third year of a war on pollution aimed at reversing the damage done to its skies, soil and water after decades of untrammeled...more
A woman walks past a bridge among heavy smog during a polluted day in Fuyang, Anhui province. China Daily
Buildings are seen in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
People wearing masks ride bicycles across a street in smog in Liaocheng, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
A chimney of a power plant is pictured among smog as a red alert for air pollution is issued in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer
People ride during heavy smog in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of Shanghai's skyscrapers, Oriental Pearl Tower (L), Shanghai Tower (2nd L), Jin Mao Tower (2nd R) and the Shanghai World Financial Center (R) are seen amid heavy smog in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man cooks in open air as heavy smog blankets Shengfang, in Hebei province, on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A general view of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong amid heavy smog is seen in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
People are seen on a street in smog during polluted day in Shenyang, Liaoning province. REUTERS/Stringer
A thermal power plant is pictured amid heavy smog, from an aircraft over Hebei province. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A general view of buildings in Puxi district from the Jin Mao Tower amid heavy smog in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
Baby elephant rehab
Baby elephant Fah Jam was three months old when her foot was caught in a trap and is now undergoing rehabilitation in Thailand.
Brazil drug gangs spark deadly prison riot
Drug gangs sparked a prison riot that killed 56 people, with decapitated bodies thrown over prison walls in the bloodiest violence in more than two decades in...
Rescue in the Mediterranean
112 migrants on a raft, including two pregnant women and five children, are rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya.
Gunmen storm Philippines prison
Around 100 armed men stormed a prison in the southern Philippines killing a guard and freeing more than 150 prisoners.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.