Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 20, 2017 | 11:05pm IST

Toilet paper brides

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 17
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 17
Models are pictured backstage wearing wedding dresses made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models are pictured backstage wearing wedding dresses made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Models are pictured backstage wearing wedding dresses made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 17
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 17
Models present wedding dresses made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models present wedding dresses made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
Models present wedding dresses made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 17
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 17
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 17
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 17
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 17
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 17
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 17
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

Next Slideshows

Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

A team of Afghan girls competed in an academic robotics competition in the United States after American officials agreed to allow them to enter the country...

20 Jul 2017
When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.

19 Jul 2017
Counting of the swans

Counting of the swans

Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to...

18 Jul 2017
Cambodian temple joins UNESCO list

Cambodian temple joins UNESCO list

Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest," an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, is listed as a UNESCO world heritage site.

17 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

Strong quake shakes Greece and Turkey

Strong quake shakes Greece and Turkey

A powerful earthquake shakes the Greek holiday island of Kos and the Turkish tourist hub of Bodrum.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

India this week

India this week

Our top photos from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Strike paralyzes Venezuela

Strike paralyzes Venezuela

A 24-hour national shutdown of private businesses leaves many Venezuelan streets deserted and barricaded during a civil disobedience campaign to try to end nearly two decades of Socialist Party rule.

Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour

Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour

Prince William and his wife Kate shore up relations with European Union countries before Britain leaves the bloc.

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

President Donald Trump showcases a panoply of American-made products, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast