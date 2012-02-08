Travelogue: Equatorial Guinea
A boy looks through a window in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Children stand by a street in Malabo February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
An ice cream seller walks in front of the main Cathedral in Bata January 29, 2012. The majority of the population in Equatorial Guinea is Christian. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A boy carries his sister along a street after classes in Bata February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A boy plays soccer at the beach in Bata January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A general view of the stadium before the start of the African Nations Cup soccer match between Equatorial Guinea and Zambia in Malabo January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A street vendor sells apples in the capital Malabo January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Girls walk along a street after classes in Bata January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Fans of Senegal cheer in a car at a street in Bata January 19, 2012. The African Nations Cup is being co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon from Jan. 21 to Feb. 12. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A street vendor sits near a portrait of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in Malabo, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
People attend Friday prayers outside a mosque in the Bisa area of Bata February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man attends Friday prayers outside a mosque in the Bisa area of Bata February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
People walk near a portrait of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo along a street in Malbo January 27, 2012 . REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A resident removes clothes from a laundry line while a child sits in Malabo February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A boy plays on the beach, in front of the Freedom Tower in Bata January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Equatorial Guinean women talk as they sit in the yard of their home in Malabo January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Zambia's soccer players attend a training session at Matenda stadium, 25 km (16 miles) south of Bata January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man walks near The Unknown Soldier monument in downtown Bata January 24, 2012. An inscription on the statue makes reference to those who died in the 1979 coup that overthrew Macias Nguema, the first president of Equatorial Guinea. REUTERS/Amr...more
